January 29, 2017 1:14 AM

Community calendar Jan. 29-Feb. 5

Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families meeting

Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center, 7300 N. Fresno St., Fresno, www.adultchildren.org, 2 p.m. Jan. 30.

Advance square dance

Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-324-2750, $10, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 29.

Al-Anon

For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org, free.

American Legion Post 11 Fundraiser Breakfast

American Legion Madera Post 11, 17408 Road 26, Madera, 559-674-1235, $7, 7:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 29.

Argentine Tango in Fresno

Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-240-3200, www.fresnodancestudio65.com, $10, 5-7:30 p.m. Jan. 29.

Ballet Class for Seniors with Cynthia Merrill

D&J Dance Company, 1477 E. Shaw Ave. #110, Fresno, 559-222-2042, dandjdancecompany.com, $144, 11 a.m. Jan. 31.

Ballroom dancing

Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-970-8286, www.fresnodancestudio65.com, 6 p.m. Feb. 1.

Beginners Group Dance Lesson

Ballroom for Beginners, 3031 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-367-9757, $60 per month or $10 drop-in, 6 p.m. Jan. 31.

Beginners Yoga Class

Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St. Ste. 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com/fyc-classes/beginnersyoga, $10 per class, 6-7 p.m. Feb. 2.

Bingo

American Legion Post 509, 3509 N. First St., Fresno, 559-224-0522, 6:15 p.m. Feb. 1.

Brain Tumor Support Group

California Cancer Center, 7257 N. Fresno St, Fresno, 559-451-3647, free, 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 2.

Celebrate Recovery

This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church, 1405 W. Main St., Merced, 209-726-6123, www.facebook.com/ThisAintYourMamasChurch, 6-9 p.m. Jan. 31.

Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, 209-383-5038, yosemitechurch.com, 6-9:30 p.m. Feb. 3.

Central California Big Band Dance Society: The Hal Magnie Band

The Grand 1401, 1401 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-801-6308, www.bigbanddancing.com, $15, $10 for members, 1-5 p.m. Jan. 29.

Central California Woodcarvers

1745 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-903-4359, 559-288-8861, CCWoodcarving.com, free, 10 a.m. Feb. 4.

Children Dance Classes

Fergie’s Freestyle Dance Studio, 1477 E Shaw Ave, Fresno, 559-908-1002, $64-$180, Jan. 29.

Civil Air Patrol – Squadron 112

National Guard Armory, 911 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, www.gocivilairpatrol.com, cadets ages 12-18: 6:15 p.m. Feb. 2; adults: 7 p.m. Feb. 2.

Co-Dependents Anonymous co-ed meeting

Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, www.coda.org, 6 p.m. Jan. 30.

Co-Dependents Anonymous men’s meeting

Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E Barstow Ave, Fresno, 559-224-1947, free, 8:30 a.m. Feb. 4.

Co-Dependents Anonymous women’s meeting

Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E Barstow Ave, Fresno, 559-224-1947, free, 8:30 a.m. Feb. 4.

Creative Dance for Children with Cynthia Merrill

D&J Dance Company, 1477 E. Shaw Ave., Suite 110, Fresno, 559-222-2042, dandjdancecompany.com, $144, 10 a.m. Jan. 31.

Debtors Anonymous

Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-478-7929, www.dafresno.org, 3-4 p.m. Jan. 29.

Divorce Options Workshop

Ramada Inn, 324 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-226-4420, www.divorcefresno.com, 9 a.m. Feb. 4.

Dollhouse miniatures club

Hobbytown USA, 102 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-907-6051, 1 p.m. Feb. 2.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous

Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St, Fresno, 800-600-6028, www.foodaddicts.org, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 and 9:30 a.m. Feb. 4.

Free Yoga

Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9245, free, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 30.

Fresno Chess Club

Carl’s Jr. Green Burrito, 3820 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, www.fresnochessclub.org, 6 p.m. Jan. 30 and Feb. 3.

Gentle Yoga/Chakra Balancing Meditation

Unity of Fresno, 315 W. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-449-1534, donation, 12:15 p.m. Jan. 31, Feb. 2 and Feb. 4, 6-7:10 p.m. Feb. 1.

Hearts On Fire - Fresno’s Only Rock N’ Roll Choir

The Voice Shop Music Academy, 1296 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-222-7564, www.thevoiceshop.com/hearts-on-fire, free, 7-8:15 p.m. Feb. 1.

Introduction to Tai Chi

Tai Chi for Every Body - Fresno, 4832 N. First Ave, Fresno, 559-903-5658, taichiforeverybody.org, $25, 11 a.m.-noon Jan. 30-Feb. 2 and Feb. 4.

Learn to Dance

Ballroom for Beginners, 3031 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-367-9757, www.ballroomforbeginners.com, $50 per month, 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 31.

Morning Meditation

Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St. Suite 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com/fyc-classes/meditation, $5, 7-7:45 a.m. Feb. 1.

Nar-Anon for Family and Friends of Addicts

Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-797-1656, www.naranoncentralvalley.org, free, noon Jan. 30 and 7 p.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 3.

Nar-Anon for Friends and Family of Addicts - Newcomer Meeting

Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-797-1656, www.naranoncentralvalley.org, free, 6-7 p.m. Feb. 3.

Oakhurst Democratic Club February Meeting

Denny’s, 40650 Highway 41, Oakhurst, 559-641-6617, www.yosemitedems.net, free, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Feb. 4.

Retired Teachers of Madera County’s Scholarship Fundraiser

John Wells Center, 701 E. Fifth St., Madera, 559-430-5083, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 1.

Salsa dance

Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-240-3200, www.fresnodancestudio65.com, 6 p.m. Jan. 29, 7 p.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 2.

Salsa Tuesdays

The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-636-9463, www.cellardoor101.com, $5, 8 p.m. Jan. 31.

Sexaholics Anonymous

Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-221-4544, www.safresno.org, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Feb. 4.

Tai Chi for Health and Wellness

Inspiration Park, 5770 W Gettysburg Ave, Fresno, 559-299-2681, www.lopezamartaichi.com, $10 per month for first three months; $15 monthly after, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Jan. 30.

St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 East Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-299-2681, www.lopezamartaichi.com, $10-$20, 9 a.m. and 10:05 a.m. Jan. 31.

Tai Chi in a chair

Call for details, 559-906-0703, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 24 and Jan. 26.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Meeting

New Heights Church, 6385 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 800-932-8677, www.tops.org, 6 p.m. Jan. 30.

Grace United Methodist Church, 3362 E. Balch Ave., Fresno, 800-932-8677, www.tops.org, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 3.

Twist & Shout, for people with Parkinson’s Disease

Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-240-3200, $5, 11 a.m. Jan. 31.

Two-for Tuesday: Beginners Yoga Class

Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St. Ste. 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com/fyc-classes/two-for-tuesdays, $10 for 2 tickets, 6-7:15 p.m. Jan. 31.

U.S. Citizenship Informational Session

Riverdale Branch Library, 20975 Malsbary Ave, Riverdale, 559-867-3381, www.fresnolibrary.org, free, 4-5 p.m. Feb. 1.

Reedley Branch Library, 1027 E St., Reedley, 559-638-2818, www.fresnolibrary.org, free, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 2.

Yoga at the Rec

Clovis Area Recreation Center, 3495 Clovis Ave., Clovis, 559-324-2780, $3, 4-5 p.m. Feb. 1 and 10-11 a.m. Feb. 3.

Yoga for adults

Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-324-2750, $3, 5:15-6:30 p.m. Jan. 31.

Yoga for seniors (50 and older)

Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-324-2750, $3, 1:45-3 p.m. Feb. 1.

