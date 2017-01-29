Community calendar Jan. 29-Feb. 5

Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families meeting
Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center, 7300 N. Fresno St., Fresno, www.adultchildren.org, 2 p.m. Jan. 30.
Advance square dance
Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-324-2750, $10, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 29.
Al-Anon
For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org, free.
American Legion Post 11 Fundraiser Breakfast
American Legion Madera Post 11, 17408 Road 26, Madera, 559-674-1235, $7, 7:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 29.
Argentine Tango in Fresno
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-240-3200, www.fresnodancestudio65.com, $10, 5-7:30 p.m. Jan. 29.
Ballet Class for Seniors with Cynthia Merrill
D&J Dance Company, 1477 E. Shaw Ave. #110, Fresno, 559-222-2042, dandjdancecompany.com, $144, 11 a.m. Jan. 31.
Ballroom dancing
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-970-8286, www.fresnodancestudio65.com, 6 p.m. Feb. 1.
Beginners Group Dance Lesson
Ballroom for Beginners, 3031 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-367-9757, $60 per month or $10 drop-in, 6 p.m. Jan. 31.
Beginners Yoga Class
Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St. Ste. 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com/fyc-classes/beginnersyoga, $10 per class, 6-7 p.m. Feb. 2.
Bingo
American Legion Post 509, 3509 N. First St., Fresno, 559-224-0522, 6:15 p.m. Feb. 1.
Brain Tumor Support Group
California Cancer Center, 7257 N. Fresno St, Fresno, 559-451-3647, free, 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 2.
Celebrate Recovery
This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church, 1405 W. Main St., Merced, 209-726-6123, www.facebook.com/ThisAintYourMamasChurch, 6-9 p.m. Jan. 31.
Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, 209-383-5038, yosemitechurch.com, 6-9:30 p.m. Feb. 3.
Central California Big Band Dance Society: The Hal Magnie Band
The Grand 1401, 1401 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-801-6308, www.bigbanddancing.com, $15, $10 for members, 1-5 p.m. Jan. 29.
Central California Woodcarvers
1745 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-903-4359, 559-288-8861, CCWoodcarving.com, free, 10 a.m. Feb. 4.
Children Dance Classes
Fergie’s Freestyle Dance Studio, 1477 E Shaw Ave, Fresno, 559-908-1002, $64-$180, Jan. 29.
Civil Air Patrol – Squadron 112
National Guard Armory, 911 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, www.gocivilairpatrol.com, cadets ages 12-18: 6:15 p.m. Feb. 2; adults: 7 p.m. Feb. 2.
Co-Dependents Anonymous co-ed meeting
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, www.coda.org, 6 p.m. Jan. 30.
Co-Dependents Anonymous men’s meeting
Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E Barstow Ave, Fresno, 559-224-1947, free, 8:30 a.m. Feb. 4.
Co-Dependents Anonymous women’s meeting
Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E Barstow Ave, Fresno, 559-224-1947, free, 8:30 a.m. Feb. 4.
Creative Dance for Children with Cynthia Merrill
D&J Dance Company, 1477 E. Shaw Ave., Suite 110, Fresno, 559-222-2042, dandjdancecompany.com, $144, 10 a.m. Jan. 31.
Debtors Anonymous
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-478-7929, www.dafresno.org, 3-4 p.m. Jan. 29.
Divorce Options Workshop
Ramada Inn, 324 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-226-4420, www.divorcefresno.com, 9 a.m. Feb. 4.
Dollhouse miniatures club
Hobbytown USA, 102 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-907-6051, 1 p.m. Feb. 2.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous
Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St, Fresno, 800-600-6028, www.foodaddicts.org, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 and 9:30 a.m. Feb. 4.
Free Yoga
Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9245, free, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 30.
Fresno Chess Club
Carl’s Jr. Green Burrito, 3820 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, www.fresnochessclub.org, 6 p.m. Jan. 30 and Feb. 3.
Gentle Yoga/Chakra Balancing Meditation
Unity of Fresno, 315 W. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-449-1534, donation, 12:15 p.m. Jan. 31, Feb. 2 and Feb. 4, 6-7:10 p.m. Feb. 1.
Hearts On Fire - Fresno’s Only Rock N’ Roll Choir
The Voice Shop Music Academy, 1296 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-222-7564, www.thevoiceshop.com/hearts-on-fire, free, 7-8:15 p.m. Feb. 1.
Introduction to Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Every Body - Fresno, 4832 N. First Ave, Fresno, 559-903-5658, taichiforeverybody.org, $25, 11 a.m.-noon Jan. 30-Feb. 2 and Feb. 4.
Learn to Dance
Ballroom for Beginners, 3031 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-367-9757, www.ballroomforbeginners.com, $50 per month, 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 31.
Morning Meditation
Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St. Suite 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com/fyc-classes/meditation, $5, 7-7:45 a.m. Feb. 1.
Nar-Anon for Family and Friends of Addicts
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-797-1656, www.naranoncentralvalley.org, free, noon Jan. 30 and 7 p.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 3.
Nar-Anon for Friends and Family of Addicts - Newcomer Meeting
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-797-1656, www.naranoncentralvalley.org, free, 6-7 p.m. Feb. 3.
Oakhurst Democratic Club February Meeting
Denny’s, 40650 Highway 41, Oakhurst, 559-641-6617, www.yosemitedems.net, free, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Feb. 4.
Retired Teachers of Madera County’s Scholarship Fundraiser
John Wells Center, 701 E. Fifth St., Madera, 559-430-5083, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 1.
Salsa dance
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-240-3200, www.fresnodancestudio65.com, 6 p.m. Jan. 29, 7 p.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 2.
Salsa Tuesdays
The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-636-9463, www.cellardoor101.com, $5, 8 p.m. Jan. 31.
Sexaholics Anonymous
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-221-4544, www.safresno.org, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Feb. 4.
Tai Chi for Health and Wellness
Inspiration Park, 5770 W Gettysburg Ave, Fresno, 559-299-2681, www.lopezamartaichi.com, $10 per month for first three months; $15 monthly after, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Jan. 30.
St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 East Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-299-2681, www.lopezamartaichi.com, $10-$20, 9 a.m. and 10:05 a.m. Jan. 31.
Tai Chi in a chair
Call for details, 559-906-0703, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 24 and Jan. 26.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Meeting
New Heights Church, 6385 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 800-932-8677, www.tops.org, 6 p.m. Jan. 30.
Grace United Methodist Church, 3362 E. Balch Ave., Fresno, 800-932-8677, www.tops.org, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 3.
Twist & Shout, for people with Parkinson’s Disease
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-240-3200, $5, 11 a.m. Jan. 31.
Two-for Tuesday: Beginners Yoga Class
Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St. Ste. 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com/fyc-classes/two-for-tuesdays, $10 for 2 tickets, 6-7:15 p.m. Jan. 31.
U.S. Citizenship Informational Session
Riverdale Branch Library, 20975 Malsbary Ave, Riverdale, 559-867-3381, www.fresnolibrary.org, free, 4-5 p.m. Feb. 1.
Reedley Branch Library, 1027 E St., Reedley, 559-638-2818, www.fresnolibrary.org, free, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 2.
Yoga at the Rec
Clovis Area Recreation Center, 3495 Clovis Ave., Clovis, 559-324-2780, $3, 4-5 p.m. Feb. 1 and 10-11 a.m. Feb. 3.
Yoga for adults
Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-324-2750, $3, 5:15-6:30 p.m. Jan. 31.
Yoga for seniors (50 and older)
Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-324-2750, $3, 1:45-3 p.m. Feb. 1.
