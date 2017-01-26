Did Fresno zoo win #cuteanimaltweetoff with its adorable baby rhino?

It could be the most squeee-worthy Twitter battle of all time.
Zoos and aquariums across the nation, including our own Fresno Chaffee Zoo, have been throwing out posts featuring adorable pictures of their furry, fuzzy or feathered residents. It’s the #CuteAnimalTweetoff, and it’s simply the best ever.
It apparently started when the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., announced the arrival of a baby seal:
We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek #Squee pic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017
Game on. The Fresno zoo got into the act, eventually playing the trump card: its freshly minted rhinoceros.
We see your #CuteAnimalTweetOff and raise you a #LionCub! pic.twitter.com/lJizi4TNwA— Fresno Chaffee Zoo (@FresnoZoo) January 26, 2017
Ok no one gets to drop the mic before they see the most adorable baby rhino...ever. ❤ #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/tHscpDwy9Y— Fresno Chaffee Zoo (@FresnoZoo) January 26, 2017
Here’s a collection of #CutAnimalTweetoff tweets to warm up your day.
