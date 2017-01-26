Living

Did Fresno zoo win #cuteanimaltweetoff with its adorable baby rhino?

By Jody Murray

It could be the most squeee-worthy Twitter battle of all time.

Zoos and aquariums across the nation, including our own Fresno Chaffee Zoo, have been throwing out posts featuring adorable pictures of their furry, fuzzy or feathered residents. It’s the #CuteAnimalTweetoff, and it’s simply the best ever.

It apparently started when the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., announced the arrival of a baby seal:

Game on. The Fresno zoo got into the act, eventually playing the trump card: its freshly minted rhinoceros.

Here’s a collection of #CutAnimalTweetoff tweets to warm up your day.

