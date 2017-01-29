James Patterson’s ‘Never Never’ tops library’s most-requested list

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “Never Never,” by James Patterson.
▪ “Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians who Helped Win the Space Race,” by Margot Lee Shetterly.
▪ “Below the Belt,” by Stuart Woods.
▪ “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis,” by J.D. Vance.
▪ “The Mistress: A Novel,” by Danielle Steel.
New Arrivals
“The Fifth Petal: A Novel,” by Brunonia Barry. A contemporary murder mystery that stretches back to 1692 and the Salem witch trials, and then heads to Italy in search of a resolution.
“A Field Guide to Lies: Critical Thinking in the Information Age,” by Daniel J. Levitin. The author shows how to evaluate words, charts, graphs, and other evidence to see if the claims made are believable, ill-stated, or simply outrageous.
“The Believer: A Novel,” by Joakim Zander. The paths of two women—refugee Yadi Ajam and human rights lawyer Klara Walldéen—cross as they begin uncovering a conspiracy that threatens to set the world on fire.
It’s Children’s Authors and Illustrators Week!
“Thunder Boy Jr.,” by Sherman Alexie; illustrated by Yuyi Morales. A Native American boy wants a name unlike his father’s, but keeps trying and can’t seem to find the right replacement for it. For readers aged 3—6.
“The Secret Keepers,” by Trenton Lee Stewart; illustrated by Diana Sudyka. The town of New Umbra is ruled by a mysterious villain named The Smoke, but he’s met his match with a 12-year-old who has magical powers. For readers aged 8—12.
“They All Saw a Cat,” written and illustrated by Brendan Wenzel. As an ordinary cat walks throughout the world, various living things all see it differently—as something to fear, something to respect, something to love. For readers aged 3—5.
Upcoming Library Events
▪ Teen and Tween Activity Groups: For grades 3-6 and 7-12. Join us for a weekly program of fun and crafts! Meet new people. Read new books. Snacks provided. 4—5:15 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Auberry Branch Library. Details: 559-855-8523.
▪ Friends of the Betty Rodriguez Library Book Sale: The first-ever event of its kind, to be held in the Library’s meeting room. 9 a.m.—5 p.m. Friday--Saturday, and 12 p.m.—5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3—5, at the Betty Rodriguez Regional Library. Details: 559-600-9245.
▪ Author Talk: David Kulczyk will discuss his book, “California’s Deadliest Women,” about murders committed by Golden State women—including one in Fresno. Space is limited, so arrive early! 2—4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Fig Garden Regional Library. Details: 559-600-4071.
This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff. Events are usually free. Visit fresnolibrary.org, or call 559-600-6227 for details. Follow the library! Get information on library events, contests, and more when you connect with us on social media. Use the tag #fresnolibrary.
