Nonprofit and organization news from Around the Valley

Democratic Women’s Club meeting
Fresno County Democratic Women’s Club will hold a meeting 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 23 at Ramada Inn, 324 E. Shaw Ave. Alexia Baca-Morgan, Ph.D will speak on “Issues in Mental Health Care in 2017.” Lunch begins at noon and the program will begin at 12:15 p.m. Cost is $20 in advance, $25 at the door or $5 for the speaker only.
Details: 559-275-1112.
College of Sequoias training
College of the Sequoias Training Resource Center is offering two certification training classes on preventative controls for human foods Feb. 7-9 at the Tulare College Center and Feb. 13-15 at the Fresno City Community College Herndon Campus. The training will help food manufacturers and industry professionals to fulfill the Food Safety Modernization Act requirement for Preventative Controls Qualified Individuals. Each training is 20 hours and costs $649 for the first person and $599 for the second person. Fees include textbooks and certificate fee.
Details: 559-688-3130, www.cos.edu/TrainingCenter/foodsafety/Pages/PCHF-Open.aspx.
University Women fundraiser
Mariposa American Association of University Women will hold a fundraiser called “An Evening in Paris” 4-7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Mariposa Fairgrounds, 5007 Fairgrounds Road. The event will include a Parisian marketplace, a French bistro, live music and a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit the service and educational projects of AAUW. Tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 at the door.
Details: mariposa-ca.aauw.net.
Progressive Home Club
The Progressive Home Club presented a $155,000 to the State Center Community College Foundation for Fresno City College on Jan. 13. The foundation matched the donation, bringing the grand total to $310,000. The funds will go towards the Fresno City College Central Valley Promise campaign endowment, which provides the first semester of enrollment free of charge to students in select Fresno County schools who complete certain criteria.
