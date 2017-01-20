Pets for adoption January 21

Meet Sarge, a 3-year-old male, brown and cream, Siberian Husky blend. Sarge came to the CCSPCA as a stray and he was a bit timid at first, but he really came out of his shell. Sarge is a happy dog just looking for some love. He has a playful and gentle personality that will make you fall in love with him. Sarge sits at his kennel waiting for the day to come where he finally finds his forever family. Sarge is available for adoption after 10 am on 1/22/17 at our CCSPCA Adoption Center. Animal Center hours are 10am-5pm, 7 days a week (until 6pm on Wednesdays). The CCSPCA is located at 103 S. Hughes Ave. Fresno, CA 93706. For questions, please call (559) 233-7722 x 119 or email Adoptions@CCSPCA.COM
Dottie is super friendly, loving Bully Buddy approximately 7 years old. She is fixed and ready to go home! Dottie is great with other dogs. Dottie has an A+ personality! She walks great on a leash. Fresno Humane adoptions are regularly $100 and include spay, microchip, vaccines and parasite prevention but our January adoption special is $17 adoption fee for any dog that has resided in our shelter for over 17 days and you still get all the perks that come with a normal adoption. Dottie will be up for adoption at Petsmart River Park Saturdayfrom 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. To view more adorable adoptables visit www.fresnohumane.org. #adoptme #adoptdontshop
Adorable 8 month old Oliver is one of a very lively litter who were abandoned with their mom at a shopping mall in Bakersfield. That’s no way for a sweet little guy to start out, but he’s been enjoying care and love in a local foster home, and has done very well. He still hides when something scares him, but that’s just smart! His beautiful, soft-colored coat is a classic buff and wonderfully easy-care. You can come in and meet Oliver at the Cat House on the Kings Adoption Center inside Petco at 4144 N. Blackstone at Ashlan in Fresno. You will be required to fill out an adoption application online at www.cathouseonthekings.com. The adoption center at Petco is open daily 10am-5:00pm and Wednesday 10a.m.-6 p.m. Call (559) 222-0228 for more information. The adoption center has a computer for you to use for filling in an application.
