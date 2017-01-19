‘Hidden Figures’ the most requested book in Fresno County

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians who Helped Win the Space Race,” by Margot Lee Shetterly.
▪ “Never Never,” by James Patterson.
▪ “No Man’s Land,” by David Baldacci.
▪ “Below the Belt,” by Stuart Woods.
▪ “Echoes in Death,” by J.D. Robb.
New Arrivals
“The Cold Eye,” by Laura Anne Gilman. Wanderers Isobel and Gabriel weave their way through the American west, trying to find the answers to strange natural disasters during the simultaneous times of President Jefferson and an alternate reality.
“Rampage Nation: Securing America from Mass Shootings,” by Louis Klarevas. The author investigates the causes of multiple homicide, with a few unexpected twists and facts, and suggests various solutions for stemming the tide of violence.
“Homesick for Another World,” by Ottessa Moshfegh. A collection of short stories from an author known for taking an unblinking look at the worst in human nature, and how it transforms others—sometimes for the better.
100 Years of Ernest Borgnine
“Ernie: The Autobiography,” by Ernest Borgnine. The actor reviews his lengthy film and TV career (From Here to Eternity, The Poseidon Adventure, Airwolf), and spices his story with little-known anecdotes and never-before-told stories about the entertainment business.
“McHale’s Navy, Seasons 1—4 (DVD).” The ever-popular 1960s situation comedy about a tramp steamer captain-turned-PT-boat commander (Borgnine), his platoon of misfits, and the lighter side of World War II in the Pacific. Also stars Joe Flynn and Tim Conway.
“Marty (DVD),” directed by Delbert Mann. Borgnine won the Academy Award for his portrayal of a lonely Bronx butcher, struggling his way out of a life that seems destined for unhappiness. Also stars Betsy Blair and Joe Mantell.
Upcoming Library Events
▪ Alternative Jazz Group—Typical Sisters: A guitar, bass, and drum trio that draws from rock, minimalism and improvisation to create its own special sounds. 7—8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Woodward Park Regional Library. Details: 559-600-3135.
▪ Digibus Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony: This much-anticipated mobile facility, with computer and job-seeking services on board, hits the road at last. Join us for the big unveiling ceremony! 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27, at the West Fresno Branch Library. Details: 559-600-9277.
▪ New Year, New Brew: The Worthogs, a Fresno-based home-brewing club, will explain home suds-making and how it relates to today's craft beer scene. 2-3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Fig Garden Regional Library. Details: 559-600-4071.
This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff. Events are usually free. Visit www.fresnolibrary.org , or call 559-600-6227 for details. Follow the library! Get information on library events, contests, and more when you connect with us on social media. Use the tag #fresnolibrary.
