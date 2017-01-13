Around the Valley: Updates on nonprofit work

Learn about adoption
An adoption orientation meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at Chrysalis House, 395 N. Palm Bluffs Ave. Learn about the different types of adoption and how to get started.
Details: 559-229-9862,www.chrysalishouse.com.
Veterans center grand opening
There will be a grand opening for the Veterans Resource Center 4 to 5 p.m. Jan. 19 at Betty Rodriguez Regional Library. Find out what resources are available to veterans.
Details: 559-600-9245, www.fresnolibrary.org.
Kaweah Delta fundraiser
The Kaweah Delta Hospital Guild will hold a scrub and shoe sale 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 26 and 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 27 in the Blue Room of Kaweah Delta Medical Center, 400 W. Mineral King Ave. in Visalia. All profits will help purchase patient care equipment for the hospital.
Details: 559-972-1880.
Republican Women meeting
Fresno County & City Republican Women Federated will hold a meeting at noon Jan. 26 at Ramada Inn, 324 E. Shaw Ave. Vong Mouanoutoua is a 2012 State Assembly candidate and a Fresno State professor and will speak on “Hmong: Conservative Roots, Liberal Indoctrination.” The luncheon costs $20.
Details: 559-292-5414, www.fresnorepublicanwomen.org/register.shtml .
Big Brothers cycling benefit
Sign up for a cycle class at 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at Cyclebar, 8464 N. Friant Road, Suite 108. The class costs $25 and all proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California.
Details: fresno.cyclebar.com/checkout/?packageID=56131.
Donation to Holy Cross Center
The Saint Agnes Women’s Club gifted $105,000 to Saint Agnes Holy Cross Center for Women, which will help the center fund educational programs, personal services for women and children, and will help revitalize the Center’s playground.
Around the Valley lists events, meetings and announcements for local nonprofit agencies and community groups, including class reunions and donation announcements. Submit information to calendars@fresnobee.com. You can also submit event information at http://fresnobee.<code_dp>eventsabout.com/. If you need assistance, call 559-441-6330.
Comments