Read the book behind the ‘Hidden Figures’ movie

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
All libraries will be closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis,” by J.D. Vance.
▪ “Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians who Helped Win the Space Race,” by Margot Lee Shetterly.
▪ “Two by Two,” by Nicholas Sparks.
▪ “No Man’s Land,” by David Baldacci.
▪ “Turbo Twenty-Three,” by Janet Evanovich.
New Arrivals
▪ “Abe & Fido: Lincoln’s Love of Animals, and the Touching Story of His Favorite Canine Companion,” by Matthew Algeo. A fascinating historical sidelight: The story of the Great Emancipator’s dog and the surprising destiny that they shared.
▪ “An Unsettling Crime for Samuel Craddock: A Samuel Craddock Mystery Prequel,” by Terry Shames. The police chief of Jarrett Creek, Texas, has one theory on how a local mass murder was committed, while the Texas Highway Patrol has another. Will sparks fly inside the government before the crime is solved?
▪ “How Will I Know You? A Novel,” by Jessica Treadway. When a high school student’s body is discovered near a pond in upstate New York, a diverse collection of amateurs and professionals get in a race to determine the murderer’s identity.
It’s Humanitarian Day!
▪ “The WikiLeaks Files: The World According to US Empire,” with an introduction by Julian Assange. An inside (and not always flattering) perspective on how the federal government handles human rights situations all over the world.
▪ “The Court and the World: American Law and the New Global Realities,” by Stephen Breyer. Thoughts from the current Supreme Court associate justice on how civil rights and personal freedom questions have become increasingly global in scope.
▪ “A Call to Action: Women, Religion, Violence, and Power,” by Jimmy Carter. The former president reviews how women’s rights are nonexistent or threatened in dozens of countries around the world – and suggests how to address this continuing problem.
Events
▪ Veterans Resource Center Grand Opening: Discover the resources available for veterans at this new facility! 4-5 p.m. Thursday at the Betty Rodriguez Regional Library. Details: 559-600-9245.
▪ Follow the Flume – Train Songs with the Gilly Girls: Enjoy this concert of railroad and popular music from the early 1900s, as performed by our local superstar vocal group. This program was made possible with support from California Humanities (www.calhum.org). 2-3 p.m. Saturday at the Police/Fire Community Room, across from the Clovis Regional Library. Details: 559-600-9531.
This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff.
