Pets for Adoption, Saturday, Jan. 7

CCSPCA: Meet Spice A004484! Spice is a 5 month, female, muted tortie, Domestic Shorthair. Spice is a calm and cuddly gal. This beauty loves being the center of attention and getting petted all day long. Spice has a heart of gold and is ready to find her furr-ever home! Spice will become available for immediate adoption at our CCSPCA Adoption Center on 01/08/2017 at 10 am. Animal Center hours are 10 am-5 pm, 7 days a week (until 6 pm on Wednesdays). The CCSPCA is located at 103 S. Hughes Ave. Fresno, CA 93706. For questions, please call (559) 233-7722 x 119 or email Adoptions@CCSPCA.COM.
CAT HOUSE ON THE KINGS: Pretzel and Romeo are a pair of gorgeous, 5 year old Maine Coon blend fluffy siblings who lost their home through no fault of their own. They have both grown up and lived with large dogs and children. They are very bonded and we would love for them to be adopted TOGETHER! Pretzel is a bit of a diva ~ but she's very affectionate once she's settled. Her favorite pastime is bug hunting, and she LOVES chasing a feather-on-a-stick. Romeo is a complete love bug who is people-oriented and social! He loves human brushes and his favorite things are boxes, pens and chasing string! Romeo is a BIG lap cat! You can come in and meet Pretzel and Romeo at the Cat House on the Kings Adoption Center inside Petco at 4144 N. Blackstone at Ashlan in Fresno. You will be required to fill out an adoption application online at www.cathouseonthekings.com. The adoption center at Petco is open daily 10am-5:00pm and Wednesday 10am-6:00pm. Call (559) 222-0228 for more information. The adoption center has a computer for you to use for filling in an application.
FRESNO HUMANE ANIMAL SERVICES: Edgar is an adorable Bully Buddy approximately 2 years old. He is fixed, microchipped, vaccinated and available for adoption through Fresno Humane Animal Services. He is a playful, friendly guy that likes other dogs and loves people! Adoption special for January: $17 to adopt any animal in the shelter over 17 days otherwise our normal adoption fee of $100. This sweet boy is a bargain as Edgar qualifies for the $17 adoption fee. Come meet him 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart in River Park. To view more adorable adoptables visit www.fresnohumane.org.
