Pets for Adoption, Saturday, Dec. 31

CCSPCA: Ash is a 3 year old, male, grey and white, Domestic Longhair. Ash is a handsome fella who enjoys being the center of attention. He has a huge heart and so much love to give. Ash cannot wait to finally find his forever home. Ash is available for adoption after 10 am on 1/1/2016 at our CCSPCA Adoption Center. Animal Center hours are 10am-5pm, 7 days a week (until 6pm on Wednesdays). The CCSPCA is located at 103 S. Hughes Ave. Fresno, CA 93706. For questions, please call (559) 233-7722 x 119 or email Adoptions@CCSPCA.COM
CAT HOUSE ON THE KINGS: If you are someone (especially a woman) looking for the sweetest girl ever, Keely is the girl for you! A one year old Maine Coon blend that has done a great job of lovingly raising her four darling kittens, but has really earned her own special place in someone's heart. She loves to be petted and brushed and just wants to be someone's cuddly treasure. We're hoping the perfect lovely lady will choose this lovely lady! You can come in and meet Keely at the Cat House on the Kings Adoption Center inside Petco at 4144 N. Blackstone at Ashlan in Fresno. You will be required to fill out an adoption application online at www.cathouseonthekings.com. The adoption center at Petco is open daily 10am-5:00pm and Wednesday 10am-6:00pm. Call (559) 222-0228 for more information. The adoption center has a computer for you to use for filling in an application.
FRESNO HUMANE ANIMAL SERVICES: Joy, A34203677, is a McNabb / Bully Mix (best guess) female approximately 4 years old. She is very sweet with people but prefers to be the only dog or housed with another calm dog that won't get up in her face. She is so deserving of a warm bed. If you would like to set up a meet and greet with your dog-friendly pet, Fresno Humane can accommodate in one of our play-yards. We would like to set up Joy and our other dogs in our care for a successful adoption. Fresno Humane adoptions are regularly $100 and include spay, microchip, vaccines and parasite prevention but we have adoption specials running regularly so stay tuned! If you would like to meet Joy please visit Fresno Humane during business hours at 760 W. Nielsen Ave. Fresno, CA 93706. To view more adorable adoptables visit www.fresnohumane.org. Happy New Year!
