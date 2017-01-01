‘Hillbilly’ tops Most Requested Books

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
The Fresno County Public Library system will be closed all day, Sunday and Monday for the New Year’s holiday.
Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis,” by J.D. Vance.
▪ “The Whistler: A Novel,” by John Grisham.
▪ “Turbo Twenty-Three,” by Janet Evanovich.
▪ “Commonwealth: A Novel,” by Ann Patchett.
▪ “Cross the Line,” by James Patterson.
New Arrivals
▪ “The Cat Sitter and the Canary: A Dixie Hemingway Mystery,” by Blaize and John Clement. While taking care of a mackerel tabby on Siesta Key, the heroine of this popular series finds a dead body in the parlor, and life-threatening consequences follow.
▪ “Dr. Kellyann’s Bone Broth Cookbook: More Than 125 Recipes to Help You Lose Pounds, Inches, and Wrinkles,” by Kellyann Petrucci, MS, ND. Learn how to slim down and get more energy with this life-changing additive to mouth-watering meals.
▪ “A Wedding for Christmas,” by Lori Wilde. Set in the town of Twilight, Texas, this novel centers on a couple whose romance begins with a case of mistaken identity and gears up to white-hot passion.
Ring in 2017 with Reference Books
▪ “Guinness World Records 2017.” A perfect reading choice for those long winter nights when you’re wondering about the longest journey taken by skateboard, the tallest dog breed, and the fastest trip ever made in a monowheel motorcycle.
▪ “National Geographic Kids Almanac 2017.” The new edition of this popular fact book is filled with little-known data on animals, technology, places and people, gathered from every corner of the earth.
▪ “Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Wild & Wacky Edition 2017,” edited by Jessica Firpi. Monster mushrooms, wrestling alligators, healthy lollipops, and caves made from pure ice are among the discoveries awaiting you in this fascinating volume.
Events
▪ Visit from the Harlem Globetrotters: Meet Buckets Blakes from the Harlem Globetrotters, who will read stories, sign autographs, and share a basketball trick or two! 1:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Betty Rodriguez Branch Library. Details: 559-600-9245.
▪ Adult Coloring Club: Come join us as we bust out the crayons and markers! Pages provided or you can bring your own. 7-8 p.m. Thursday at the Woodward Park Regional Library. Details: 559-600-3135.
▪ Afterschool Activity: Enjoy a late afternoon kids’ fun craft or art project. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Friday at the Reedley Branch Library. Details: 559-638-2818.
This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff. Events are usually free. Visit fresnolibrary.org, or call 559-600-6227 for details.
