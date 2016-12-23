Pets for Adoption, Saturday, Dec. 24

CCSPCA: Meet Crystal A003652! Crystal is a 2 year old, female, Torbie, Domestic Shorthair. This adorable girl loves to cuddle and play! She also enjoys her independence and freedom to roam around. All this pretty girl has on her mind is finding a new, loving home! Crystal will become available for immediate adoption at our CCSPCA Adoption Center on 12/25/2016 at 10am. Animal Center hours are 10am-5pm, 7 days a week (until 6pm on Wednesdays). The CCSPCA is located at 103 S. Hughes Ave. Fresno, CA 93706. For questions, please call (559) 233-7722 x 119 or email Adoptions@CCSPCA.COM.
CAT HOUSE ON THE KINGS: Cupcake is a 5 year old sweetheart kitty who, along with a cat named Jamie, were adopted from The Cat House on the Kings as kittens and returned to us through no fault of their own (their family is moving away and not taking them.) She's a bit overwhelmed about being taken away from the home she's known, but she's getting used to our adoption center and she really is a sweet reserved girl. These girls have come a long way while waiting patiently for new homes at the Adoption Center, we need magical help to send them home for the holidays! You can come in and meet Cupcake at the Cat House on the Kings Adoption Center inside Petco at 4144 N. Blackstone at Ashlan in Fresno. You will be required to fill out an adoption application online at www.cathouseonthekings.com. The adoption center at Petco is open daily 10am-5:00pm and Wednesday 10am-6:00pm. Call (559) 222-0228 for more information. The adoption center has a computer for you to use for filling in an application.
FRESNO HUMANE ANIMAL SERVICES: Rubble, (A33818806) is a dog friendly Bully Buddy approximately 2.5 years old. Fresno Humane's adoptions are FREE through December 2016! He would be great with older children upwards of 10 years due to his size and ability to get playful. He plays great in doggy playgroups with other dogs approximately his size. He was not tested with small dogs or cats. We would recommend a family with no cats just to be safe. Rubble would like a warm bed this Holiday. If you can offer a family to our Bully Buddy, Rubble, please visit Fresno Humane Animal Services at 760 W. Nielsen Ave. Fresno, CA 93706 or to view more adorable adoptables go to www.fresnohumane.org/adoptables. Happy Holidays!
ANIMAL COMPASSION TEAM: Bell and her sisters are adorable 9 week old terrier mixes. They are available through Animal Compassion Team 2789 S Orange Ave Fresno. Open Sat-Sun 11-6 Call 559-299-6364 or www.animalcompassionteam.com.
