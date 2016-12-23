Around the Valley, Saturday, Dec. 24

CCSPCA adoption special through Dec. 31
Central California SPCA is holding the “Home for the Holidays” adoption promotion through Dec. 31 at the adoption center, 103 S. Hughes Ave. and all off-site locations. Adoption prices for dogs, cats, puppies and kittens is $49 and includes a spay or neuter, Fresno city dog license, vaccinations, dewormer, flea/tick preventative, free vet exam and microchip.
Details: www.ccspca.com, adoptions@ccspca.com, 559-233-7722, ext. 116.
Blood drive set for Dec. 30 in Visalia
Kaweah Delta Health Care District will hold a blood drive for the Central California Blood Center 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 30 at 400 W. Mineral King Ave. in Visalia. To RSVP call 559-624-5283.
