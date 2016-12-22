Catch special prices on Florida’s East Coast

The best travel deals around the globe:
▪ Seven high-end resorts along Florida’s East Coast, between Jupiter and Boca Raton, are offering $100 nightly resort credits. The deal applies to Boca Raton Resort and Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort; The Breakers, Palm Beach; Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa in Manalapan; Delray Sands Resort in Highland Beach; Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa; Delray Beach Marriott; and PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens. Restrictions and rates vary by property. For example, the PGA National Resort & Spa requires a two-night minimum stay; book by Jan. 31 and travel through April 9. The nightly rate in early March starts at $419 (plus $78 resort fee and taxes); the resort credit applies to food and beverage, golf, spa and retail items. Info: www.thepalmbeaches.com/book-now-pack-later.
▪ For the month of January, save 20 percent at the Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa in Arenal, Costa Rica. Rooms start at $312 a night (down from $390) and include buffet breakfast and unlimited access to the resort’s hot springs and Shangri-La Gardens. Add 13 percent tax. Info: 855-TABACON, www.tabacon.com.
▪ The Camby, a luxury lifestyle property in Phoenix, has a package with savings of up to $153. The One Year Anniversary Package costs $96 for one night in a luxury guestroom and includes a $25 credit for dinner at Artizen or a spa treatment. Add 13 percent tax. Valid through Dec. 29 or Jan. 1-7. Use promo code 4AV. Regular rates start at $189. Info: 602-522-6655, www.thecamby.com.
▪ Two passengers sail for the price of one on select Caribbean, Mediterranean and Northern Europe itineraries with MSC Cruises. For example, a seven-night Caribbean cruise departing Miami on April 1 starts at $799 for two sharing the same cabin, a savings of $799. Add $230 taxes and fees. Book by March 31. Info: 877-665-4655, www.msccruisesusa.com.
▪ Poseidon Expeditions has a special on two South Atlantic wildlife cruises aboard the 114-passenger Sea Spirit. Save up to $4,000 on the 20-day Ultimate Wildlife Expedition cruise to the Falklands, South Georgia and Antarctica. Rates for the Nov. 6 cruise range from $11,336 per person for a triple classic cabin (down from $12,595) to $23,456 per person double for an owner’s suite (was $27,595). Price includes pre-voyage hotel stay in Ushuaia, Argentina, and port fees. Book the 19-day Best of the Southern Ocean voyage by Jan. 15 and receive a free pre-cruise tour to Peninsula Valdes, which includes a visit to a Magellan penguin reserve. The outing is regularly $315. Cabins start at $9,995 per person for a triple classic. Depart Oct. 20. Info: 347-801-2610, poseidonexpeditions.com.
▪ Last call to purchase Air Tahiti Nui’s Three Country Explorer Pass, with flights to Tahiti, New Zealand and Australia starting at $1,270. The itinerary travels from Los Angeles to Papeete, Tahiti; to Auckland; to Sydney; and back to Los Angeles. A counterclockwise route is also available. For the lowest fare, travel Feb. 1-June 21, July 24-Sept. 17 or Nov. 1 -30. Book by Dec. 31; travel through the end of 2017. You must depart within 30 days of purchasing the ticket and complete the trip within three months. The itinerary on other airlines starts at about $1,655. Booked separately, round-trip fare from Washington to Los Angeles starts at $326. Purchase by calling 877-824-4846. Info: www.airtahitinui.com/us-en.
