Around the Valley for Saturday, Dec. 17

Farm Bureau seeks art entries
Fresno County Farm Bureau is seeking artists to compete in its Centennial Art Competition. Entries will be accepted Feb. 1-9, no later than 4 p.m. Any artist who creates agriculturally related pieces may enter up to two entries and may participate in the open class, which includes candidates of any age; or the 4-H/FFA class. The bureau will present six awards with prizes up to $1,000.
Details: 559-237-0623, files.constantcontact.com/8d3e98a5201/7d8ec889-63e6-4d80-92e2-b9994b9d2130.pdf, info@fcfb.org.
Youth artists sought in Mariposa County
Mariposa County Arts Council is seeking entries for its Young Masters Youth Exhibition in February at the Treetop Gallery. Youth living in Mariposa County ages 5-18 are encouraged to submit one piece of work between Jan. 17-25. An opening reception will be held 3:30-5 p.m. Feb. 3 at the gallery.
Details: 209-966-3155, mariposaartscouncil.org.
