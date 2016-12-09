AROUND THE VALLEY

Run a mile, earn a pair of shoes for those in need
The public is invited to run one mile on the treadmill and, in exchange, Sole 2 Soul Sports will donate one pair of shoes to the Poverello House.
The shoe drive will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in the River Park Shopping Center.
Foundation donates $125,000 to fight hunger
The Land O’Lakes Foundation is donating $125,000 to hunger relief organizations as part of its West Coast Hunger Initiative.
The seven organizations receiving grants are Episcopal Church of the Saviour’s food programs, $20,000; FoodLink for Tulare County Inc., $25,000; Gleanings for the Hungry, $15,000; Orland Pantry, $12,500; St. Vincent de Paul Center’s food programs, $20,000; United Way of Tulare County’s food programs, $20,000; and Willows Food Bank, $12,500.
