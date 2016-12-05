Saint Britney Spears, product of Fresno, Calif.

Here in Fresno we’re known for exporting things like raisins, almonds, Audra McDonald – and apparently Britney Spears prayer candles?
OK, maybe “known for” is a stretch, but popular website Buzzfeed has picked up on an unusual product coming out of Fresno. The prayer candles – tall candles usually featuring Jesus, Mary or saints – with images of a saintly Britney on them landed at the top of Buzzfeed.com’s “19 Perfect Gifts That Every Britney Spears Fan Will Love.”
Junior Gonzales of Casual Glitz in Fresno sells the $9 Britney candles and other pop-culture frippery through his Etsy.com page. You may have seen him around town selling those Fresno pillows with that iconic sign on them.
The candles are on the Buzzfeed list along with Britney shower curtains and kitchen towels with an image of a wine glass that says “Sip me Baby one more time.”
If you’re wondering what Britney and sainthood have in common, here’s how Gonzales explains it. The first saint candle he made was a gift for a friend who “lost her idol David Bowie.” So he put Bowie’s image on it for her. Then he just ran with it, making candles featuring the Big Lebowski, Pee Wee Herman, Prince and Bruce Campbell from the Evil Dead series.
The Britney candle was created after Gonzales’ friends in the band It’ll Grow Back did a Britney cover show at Strummers. They asked Gonzales to set up a table selling Britney products and Saint Britney was born.
She didn’t do so well – Prince and Campbell way outsold her – but on Dec. 2 (Brit’s 35th birthday) Buzzfeed put the Britney candles into its list and orders started coming in. He’s sold nearly two dozen of the Britney candles so far and it sounds like they keep coming.
