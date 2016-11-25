Sports
November 25, 2016 11:38 AM
Pet Pix for Saturday, Nov. 26
Sammy at 3 years old!
Mary Ellen Tablet
Special to The Bee
Raiderette Tasha is ready for Sunday’s game.
Jon Contreras
Special to The Bee
Every time I do yoga, Luna thinks it's an invitation to play!
Vanessa McCracken
Special to The Bee
Send photos to
pets@fresnobee.com
.
