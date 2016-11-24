Georgia resort has deals connected to PGA

This week’s best travel bargains around the globe:
▪ Sea Island, a high-end resort on the Georgia coast, is offering a deal based on a PGA golf tournament. With the How Low Will They Go package, book at least two nights at the Cloister or the Lodge at Sea Island and receive the third night for the same number as the lowest score shot during the RSM Classic. The resort will announce the official rate on Sunday, the last day of the competition. Garden-wing rooms at the Cloister start at $300 in January. If a competitor hits a 63, for instance, a three-night stay would cost $845, including taxes and resort fee. Use promo code RSM. Booking has begun; stay Jan. 1 to Feb. 28. Info: 855-572-4975, www.seaisland.com.
▪ Exodus Travels, an adventure-tour operator, is offering $150 off more than 600 international tours in 2017. For example, with the discount, the eight-day Walking the Amalfi Coast in Italy starts at $1,015 per person double and includes seven nights’ lodging; breakfast all days, four packed lunches and six dinners; transport and several activities, such as a visit to Pompeii and a mozzarella tasting; and taxes. Other tours on sale include the 13-day Discover Namibia camping adventure (from $1,925), the 16-day Everest Base Camp Trek (from $1,665) and the 14-day Cycle Indochina and Angkor tour (from $2,085 for regular, $2,575 for premium). Book by Dec. 1. Info: 800-267-3347, www.exodustravels.com.
▪ Lake Blackshear Resort & Golf Club in central Georgia is celebrating its reopening after a major renovation by rolling back rates to its initial 2002 opening. The discounted rate starts at $99 (plus $11 taxes) on Fridays and Saturdays, a savings of $44. Sunday through Thursday, pay from $79 (plus $9 taxes), a savings of $33. The resort also has discounted its meal plans and golf fees. Travel through Dec. 30. Request promo code rollback. Info: 800-459-1230, www.lakeblackshearresort.com.
▪ Receive shipboard credits of $300 per person on select French Polynesia cruises aboard the Aranui 5, a passenger-freighter ship that launched in 2015. The deal applies to three 13-night cruises sailing round trip from Papeete, Tahiti, on March 7, March 25 and April 13. Rates start at $2,920 per person double, plus $248 taxes. Use the credits for onboard purchases and excursions. Use promo code 2016-Holiday. Book by Jan. 31. Info: 800-972-7268 www.aranui.com.
▪ World Spree is offering a new Incredible India tour starting at $1,799 per person double for the Sept. 29 departure. The Incredible India (New Itinerary) trip includes round-trip airfare from New York to Delhi; 11 nights’ lodging in New Delhi, Agra, Abhaneri, Ranthambhore and Jaipur; sightseeing with entrance fees; two game drives in Ranthambhore National Park; 22 meals; ground transportation; tour guides; airport transfers; and taxes. Priced separately, airfare and hotel alone costs about $1,750. Info: 866-652-5656, www.worldspree.com.
