Book on hygge is among new arrivals

Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “Night School: A Jack Reacher Novel,” by Lee Child.
▪ “The Whistler: A Novel,” by John Grisham.
▪ “No Man’s Land,” by David Baldacci.
▪ “The Wrong Side of Goodbye,” by Michael Connelly.
▪ “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood,” by Trevor Noah.
New Arrivals
▪ “The Hidden People,” by Alison Littlewood. In this historical fiction novel set in Victorian England, a young man visits a rural village to investigate his cousin’s murder at the hands of a superstitious husband, who believed her to be one of the “fair folk.” Halfoak is a place where wise women foretell the future and changelings and fairies are commonplaces, and it becomes more and more difficult to distinguish fact from fantasy (for Albie as well as the reader).
▪ “Final Act: A Lambert & Hook Mystery,” by J.M. Gregson. While investigating the murder of a successful but widely loathed television producer, detectives Lambert & Hook find that interrogating professional actors is no easy feat.
▪ “Scandinavian Comfort Food: Embracing the Art of Hygge,” by Trine Hahemann. With Hahemann’s new cookbook, you can borrow a few pages from the Scandinavians and learn to spend more time enjoying the simple pleasures of hearth, home, hearty food, and good company.
Best-sellers
▪ “Hillbilly Elegy,” by J.D. Vance. In this moving memoir of his upbringing in a poor Rust Belt Town, Vance offers a personal analysis of the profound but often unseen struggles of America’s white working class.
▪ “The Chemist,” by Stephenie Meyer. In the latest title from bestselling author of the Twilight series and The Host, a former government agent on the run must take one last job to clear her name and save her life. To make things more complicated, she finds herself in a romantic entanglement that can only lessen her odds of survival.
▪ “The Girl on the Train,” by Paula Hawkins. When a London commuter sees something unsettling from her train window one morning, she finds herself embroiled in a chilling mystery.
Events
▪ Annual Winter Craft: During the month of December, you can stop by your local branch and create a keepsake holiday ornament! Plastic, fillable ornaments, and all other materials are provided by the library, but please call the branch to pre-register to ensure supplies will be available for you. Visit www.fresnolibrary.org to see a list of participating branches and contacts.
▪ Senior Tech Day: From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Woodward Park Regional Library will hosting “Senior Tech Day,” during which older or non-tech savvy community members can get one-on-one help learning to use their smartphones and other devices. Registration is required. Call 600-3135 to register.
