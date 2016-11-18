You’ve got all the Thanksgiving questions. We’ve got Turkey Day answers

Thanksgiving is upon us. So much to eat, so much to plan, so many friends and family to enjoy. Or endure.
Here’s a quick menu of ways to prepare for the holiday.
- Hard to imagine a better person from whom to absorb true turkey-cooking zen than Mary Pitman, the woman behind Mary’s Free-Range Turkey. Pull up to her table and get some tips.
- Need help for dinner planning or preparation? Or just a sympathetic ear? Here are some Thanksgiving hotlines and websites. Reach out.
- Here’s where you can go to purchase and a complete, take-home Thanksgiving meal. Sure, it sounds like cheating. But don’t let that stop you.
- There also are restaurants in the Valley that are open Thanksgiving Day and happy to feed you. But don’t dilly-dally on choosing a place; reservations might be necessary.
- Wow, that presidential election. What an eye-opener, eh? If you dread sharing a meal with people outside your political comfort zone, here are 10 rules that will help you and your family/friends co-exist, and maybe enjoy each other.
- Oh, and AAA is predicting the biggest Thanksgiving travel rush nationwide in nine years. Be careful out there.
