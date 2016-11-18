Sports
November 18, 2016 10:03 AM
Pet Pix for Saturday, Nov. 19
Titan, Brandy, and Rambo having a puppy party!
Elaine Stjerne
Special to The Bee
My three Huskies, Thor, Baine, and Sadie. They had just been groomed at Petco.
Kathleen Garcia
Special to The Bee
Pecunia enjoying her morning coffee and Fresno Bee.
Willam E. Skuban
Special to The Bee
Send photos to
pets@fresnobee.com
.
