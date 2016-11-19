Arrivals include sad sideshow story

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
All Fresno County Public Libraries will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday and Friday. Regular hours will resume on Saturday.
Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “The Whistler: A Novel,” by John Grisham.
▪ “The Chemist: A Novel,” by Stephenie Meyer.
▪ “No Man’s Land,” by David Baldacci.
▪ “The Wrong Side of Goodbye: A Novel,” by Michael Connelly.
▪ “Turbo Twenty-Three,” by Janet Evanovich.
New Arrivals
▪ “Orphans of the Carnival: A Novel,” by Carol Birch. Based on the true story of Julia Pastrana, a Mexican orphan called the “world’s ugliest woman,” who traveled the world as a sideshow amusement during her brief life.
▪ “Love Your Life Not Theirs: 7 Money Habits for Living the Life You Want,” by Rachel Cruze. To make home finances more workable, the author suggests focusing on personal wants and needs – and avoiding the “keeping up with the Joneses” mindset.
▪ “Spirit Mission: A Novel,” by Ted Russ. Caught between the possibility of dying or getting court-martialed for commanding a raid against ISIS, Lt. Col. Sam Avery reflects on his military career and what it has taught him.
Best-sellers
▪ “Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates: The Forgotten War that Changed American History,” by Brian Kilmeade and Don Yaeger. A fascinating look at when the young United States battled bands of seafaring terrorists in the Mediterranean.
▪ “Love Warrior,” by Glennon Doyle Melton. The story of a woman who stood down life’s worst problems—bulimia, alcoholism, and spousal abuse—and how she achieved what would have surely defeated a lesser spirit.
▪ “Born To Run,” by Bruce Springsteen. “The Boss” tells of his modest upbringing and youth in Freehold, N.J., and how it led to a musical career that continues to be a worldwide sensation.
Events
▪ Guitar and Singing Lessons at Parlier: Ricardo Cardoso offers free guitar, bass or keyboard instruction on a first-come, first-served basis. He has many different levels of students and enjoys working with all of them. 5:15-6 p.m., Monday-Wednesday. Also, Perla Abarca offers free singing lessons to school-age children, noon-1 p.m., Saturday. Both programs are offered at the Parlier Branch Library. Details: 559-646-3835.
▪ Teen DIY Screenprinting: Create a logo or design and learn how to make a reusable screen to print it on a tote bag. Then take the screen home and use it on all kinds of fabrics – you can even make gifts with it. 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Gillis Branch Library. Details: 559-225-0140.
