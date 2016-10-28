Pets for Adoption, Saturday, Oct. 29

CCSPCA: Kiara is a 2-year -ld, female, white, Siberian Husky blend. Kiara is highly energetic and very much enjoys running, playing, and going on daily walks. She is extremely sweet and lovable with everyone she meets! Kiara loves getting her belly rubbed and giving unexpected kisses. This precious gal is more than ready to find her forever home! Kiara will become available for immediate adoption at our CCSPCA Adoption Center on 10/30/2016 at 10am . Animal Center hours are 10am-5pm, 7 days a week (until 6pm on Wednesdays). The CCSPCA is located at 103 S. Hughes Ave. Fresno, CA 93706. For questions, please call (559) 233-7722 x 119 or email Adoptions@CCSPCA.COM
CAT HOUSE ON THE KINGS: If you're looking for a silky-soft mellow marshmellowy fellow, have we got the cat for you! Stardust, now 3 years old, was adopted from us as a kitten but through no fault of his own ended up back at a local shelter, so of course we welcomed him back with open arms. He's a snuggle bug who will rest softly on your lap on bed like Stardust .... he's just not great with other cats so we think he will do best in a home where HE can be the sole center of your universe. Don't you need a sprinkling of snowy Stardust in your life? You can come in and meet Stardust at the Cat House on the Kings Adoption Center inside Petco at 4144 N. Blackstone at Ashlan in Fresno. You will be required to fill out an adoption application online at www.cathouseonthekings.com. The adoption center at Petco is open daily 10am-5:00pm and Wednesday 10am-6:00pm. Call (559) 222-0228 for more information. The adoption center has a computer for you to use for filling in an application.
FRESNO HUMAN ANIMAL SERVICES: Pumpkin Spice (A33744914) is a female Bully Buddy that is spayed, chipped, vaccinated and parasite treated; ready to go home with you for an adoption fee of $100. She is very dog and people social. Adopt Pumpkin Spice and you will add a loving and warm-hearted fur-baby to your family. Available for adoption this Saturday, October 29th at PetSmart River Park on North Blackstone Avenue from 11 AM to 3 PM. To view more adorable adoptables visit www.fresnohumane.org or come down to play at Fresno Humane 760 W. Nielsen Ave. Fresno, CA 93706. Don’t forget that we have our “Black is the new black” Adoption Special until the end of the October for $25 off your adoption fee on any mostly black dogs!
