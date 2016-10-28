Around the Valley for Saturday, Oct. 29

SPCA hosts Halloween promotion
Central California SPCA is having a Halloween adoption promotion for all dogs and puppies Oct. 29-30. The fee is $99.99 and is available at the adoption center, 103 S. Hughes Ave. or at all offsite locations.
Each adoption includes a spay or neuter, dog license, vaccinations, a vet exam and microchip.
Details: 559-233-7722, ext. 116 or www.ccspca.com.
O2 Breathe Walk set for Oct. 29
The Pulmonary Hypertension Association will hold its O2 Breathe Walk at 10 a.m. Oct. 29 at Railroad Park, 399 W. Alluvial Ave. in Clovis. The walk aims to increase awareness of pulmonary hypertension.
Disease 415-361-8700, www.o2breathe.org/CentralCal.
