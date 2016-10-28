Living

October 28, 2016 10:38 AM

Religion notes for Oct. 29: News, events from Valley’s faith community

Neil Marthedal inducted into Fellowship of Christian Athletes Hall of Champions

The late Neil Marthedal, who started Washington Union High School’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Booster Club in 1988, was inducted into the Fellowship of Christian Athletes 2016 Hall of Champions earlier this week along with four others. Marthedal died Feb. 22, 2015, at the age of 63.

One nominator said that under Marthedal’s guidance, the “Washington Union Huddle has been a solid light, as hundreds of students file into a room for food and inspiration from current or former athletes who love Jesus.”

Marthedal served on the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ national board of trustees for six years, along with serving as a Central Valley board member, chairman of the Central Valley Local Leadership Board, and as a FCA huddle leader. He also served on the boards of the Fresno Rescue Mission and Easton Southern Baptist Church, and was president of Marthedal Solar Air & Heating.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes president and chief executive officer Les Steckel said that “the five members of the Class of 2016 are wonderful examples of servant-leaders whose commitment to impacting coaches and athletes for Jesus Christ continues to shine through.”

Voting recommendations from Diocese of Fresno

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno stands with other California bishops in supporting Proposition 57, the California Parole for Non-Violent Criminals and Juvenile Court Trial Requirements Initiative, and Proposition 62, Repeal of the Death Penalty Initiative, and opposing Proposition 66, the Death Penalty Procedures Initiative. The diocese says these recommendations are in line with the Catholic Church’s pro-life teachings.

Interim pastor at Central Valley Center for Spiritual Living

The Rev. Jack Elliott has been named interim senior minister of Central Valley Center for Spiritual Living, 723 W. Clinton Ave., Fresno. Elliott is the founding president of the board of trustees for Heart and Soul Center of Light in Oakland and has served with founding senior minister the Rev. Andriette Earl since Heart and Soul was founded in 2009. Heart and Soul is also affiliated with the Centers of Spiritual Living. He also serves as vice president of operations for Muir Medical Group IPA Inc. in Walnut Creek, and is a playwright, author, motivational speaker and life coach.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Central Valley Alliance of Atheists and Skeptics Heretic’s Barbecue

Moravia Wines, 3620 N. Bishop Ave., Fresno, 559-892-0102, CVAAS.org, $19. $5 children.

11:30 a.m.

Bishop Donald Sanborn presents ‘Catholic Political Theory’

Queen of All Saints Chapel, 3585 W. Beechwood Ave., Fresno, 559-387-7451, free.

2-4:30 p.m.

Boo-licious Halloween Party

Central Valley Center for Spiritual Living, 723 W. Clinton Ave., Fresno.

7-9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Ginza Food Bazaar

Fresno Buddhist Temple’s Family Dharma Center, 2690 E. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, 559-442-4054, fresnobuddhisttemple.org, free admission, food available for purchase.

11 a.m.-3 p.m

Fresno Pacific Biblical Seminary professor Valerie Rempel presents ‘The Sixth Beatitude, Blessed are the Pure in Heart’

College Community Church Mennonite Brethren Church, 2529 Willow Ave., free.

9:30 a.m

Monday, Oct. 31

Griefshare

Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free.

6 p.m.

Griefshare

SouthPoint Foursquare Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free.

6-8 p.m.

Griefshare

Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whitesbridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, free.

7-8:30 p.m.

Trunk or Treat

This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church, 1405 W. Main St., Merced, 209-384-0326, www.bikechurch.org.

7-9 p.m

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Griefshare

Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, www.clovisevfree.org, free.

6:30-8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Fresno Catholic Singles

St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno.

6:30 p.m

‘Waking Up White: And Finding Myself in the Story of Race’ book study class every Thursday

Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno, 2672 E. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, register by calling 559-322-6146 or emailing khymans@uufresno.org.

10 a.m.-noon or 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4

Holiday boutique

Northpark Community Church, 2297 E. Shepherd Ave., Fresno, 559-862-9393.

4-7 p.m

Mother of Life featuring Isabel Bayrakdarian, Armenian hymns and chants

Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 2226 Ventura St., Fresno, 559-224-1001, www.signmeup.com/site/online-event-registration/116779.

7 p.m

Saturday, Nov. 5

Benefit celebrating KNXT Catholic television and singer Tajči

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 929 Harvard Ave., Clovis, knxt.tv, 559-488-7440.

5:30 p.m

Holiday boutique

Northpark Community Church, 2297 E. Shepherd Ave., Fresno, 559-862-9393.

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m

Holiday boutique

University Presbyterian Church, 1776 E. Roberts Ave., Fresno, 559-439-8807.

8 a.m.-1 p.m

Holiday boutique

Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-298-8001.

8 a.m.-2 p.m

Rummage sale

451 S. Armstrong Ave., Fresno.

8 a.m.-2 p.m

Sunday, Nov. 6

Drum circle and meditation

Community Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-435-2690.

6-7 p.m.

Holiday boutique

University Presbyterian Church, 1776 E. Roberts Ave., Fresno, 559-439-8807.

8 a.m.-1 p.m

Holiday Crafts Fair

Unitarian Universalist Church, 2672 E. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, UUCraftFair@gmail.com.

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

LifeWay Baptist Church’s 75th Anniversary

LifeWay Baptist Church, 4250 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-228-1614, lbc@lifewaybaptist.org, $15 for the luncheon. Reservations required by Oct. 16.

10:30 a.m

Worldwide Prophetic Evangelical Ministries

Ramada Inn Aiport, 5090 E. Clinton Way, Fresno, 559-417-1889.

5-7 p.m

Tuesday, Nov. 8

‘Empowering Young Palestinian Christians in the Work of Non-violent Peacemaking’ with pastor and author Alex Awad

Fresno Pacific University BC Lounge, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno.

2:30-4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

‘Pursuing Peace in the Holy Land’ breakfast meeting with pastor and author Alex Awad

Fresno Pacific University BC Lounge, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, alex-awad-breakfast.eventbrite.com, $10.

8 a.m.

Screening of ‘Little Town of Bethlehem’ and Q&A with pastor and author Alex Awad

Fresno Pacific University Steinert Campus Center Room 103, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, Free.

6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10

Armenian Merchants’ Lunch and Country Store event

First Armenian Presbyterian Church, 430 S. First St., Fresno, 559-237-6638, administration@fapc.net, $15 lunch.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Central Valley Justice Coalition’s Chocolate and Coffee Soiree

The Painted Table, 1211 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-579-8506, ryan@justiceco.org, $35, $25 advance.

6 p.m.

‘Minority Christians in Patient Mission: Lessons from the Palestinian Church’ with pastor and author Alex Awad

Fresno Pacific University BC Lounge, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, Free.

7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11

Christians in Commerce Challenge Weekend

St. Anthony’s Retreat Center, 43816 Sierra Drive, Three Rivers, 559-250-0418, $195.

Saturday, Nov. 12

CVAC Arts and Crafts Holiday Show

Saints Community Church, 3740 E. Ashlan Ave., Fresno.

9 a.m.-4 p.m

To submit an item for consideration, email calendars@fresnobee.com. Mark your item "Faith & Values."

