Get home improvement tips from HGTV’s Candice Olson at Fresno home show

2:32 Fresno County sheriff's sergeant shot and killed Pause

1:09 Law enforcement procession escorts Fresno County sergeant to funeral home

0:54 Fresno police investigate homicide west of Highway 99

0:47 Procession for Fresno County sheriff's deputy who died after accidental shooting

0:37 Young Syrian refugees enroll in Fresno Unified schools

2:22 Fresno State considering a new quarterback against Colorado State

0:57 Central's Johnson publicly announces his college choice

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

1:20 In-Home Supportive Services employees protest