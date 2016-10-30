Pick up a book for Dia de los Muertos

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “The Whistler: A Novel,” by John Grisham.
▪ “Two by Two,” by Nicholas Sparks.
▪ “The Magnolia Story,” by Chip and Joanna Gates, with Mark Dagostino.
▪ “Escape Clause,” by John Sandford.
▪ “Order to Kill,” by Kyle Mills.
New Arrivals
▪ “Behind Chocolate Bars,” by Kathy Aarons. Shop owners Michelle and Erica are concocting spooky sweet treats for Halloween, but the unexpected appearance of a corpse makes the chocolatiers turn into seasonal detectives. Recipes are included!
▪ “The Electrifying Fall of Rainbow City: Spectacle and Assassination at the 1901 World’s Fair,” by Margaret Creighton. When Buffalo, N.Y. hosted the Pan-American Exposition, hopes ran high for a memorable event – but the death of an American president forever scarred this world’s fair’s reputation.
▪ “Love You Dead,” by Peter James. Jodie Bentley has a bad habit of marrying into money and murdering to keep it all. Unfortunately for this black widow, shrewd detective work is rapidly unraveling her wicked scheme. Part of the Roy Grace mystery series.
Halloween and Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos)
▪ “Ghost of a Potion,” by Heather Blake. In Hitching Post, Ala., a murder has happened on the eve of Halloween, and the victim has come back to haunt the citizens until the killer is found! Part of the Magic Potion Mystery series.
▪ “John Carpenter’s Tales for a Halloweenight, Volume One: An Anthology.” The noted horror film director pulls together six very scary stories in graphic format, all of them in the tradition of “Tales from the Crypt” and “Creepshow.”
▪ “The Day of the Dead: A Pictorial Archive of Dia de los Muertos,” selected and edited by Jean Moss. This album features copyright-free images of the event going back to the 19 th century. For those who want to create posters and framed art, it also includes a bonus CD-ROM of all the images in digital format.
Events
▪ Classic Movie Monster Marathon: An all-day showing of classic 1930s-era monster movies! Bring your favorite snack and a blanket. Registration is not required. 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31, at the Betty Rodriguez Regional Library. Details: 559-600- 9245.
▪ Friends of the Politi Library Book Sale: Come to shop for great books, CDs, DVDs, tapes, and more! Funds raised will be used to support the Politi Branch Library. Volunteers are needed and welcome. 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday-Friday, Nov. 3-4, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Headliner Shopping Center (southwest corner of First and Barstow aves.), Fresno. Details: 559-431- 6450.
▪ Author Talk: Hear Elizabeth Koehler-Pentacoff discuss “The Missing Kennedy,” her book about the sister of John, Bobby and Ted, and a victim of experimental brain surgery who became the inspiration for the Special Olympics. 2-3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Woodward Park Regional Library. Details: 559-600-3135.
