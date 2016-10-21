Living

October 21, 2016 1:25 PM

Religion notes for Oct. 22: News, events from Valley’s faith community

Saturday, Oct. 22

Rend Collective

NorthPointe Community Church, 4625 W. Palo Alto Ave., Fresno, 559-276-2300, transparentproductions.com/events/rend-collective-fresno, $25-$50.

7 p.m

Sacred concert featuring soprano Stephanie Dawn

Central Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2980 E. Yale Ave., Fresno, Free.

5 p.m

Donation drive benefiting Catholic Charities

St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 5770 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-237-0851.

7:30 a.m into the evening

Sunday, Oct. 23

Donation drive benefiting Catholic Charities

St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 5770 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-237-0851.

7:30 a.m-7:30 p.m.

Fresno Pacific Biblical Seminary professor Terry Brensinger presents, ‘The Fifth Beatitude, Blessed are the Merciful’

College Community Church Mennonite Brethren Church, 2529 Willow Ave., free.

9:30 a.m

Fundraiser for ‘We Are Sikhs’ education campaign

Fresno Convention Center, 848 M St., Fresno, 559-801-2561, sikhcampaign.org.

5:30 p.m

Pre-Vatican II Roman Catholic traditional Latin Mass every Sunday recently revived in Fresno

3585 W. Beechwood Ste. 103, Fresno, 352-238-3983.

5 p.m.

Sikh parade in Fowler with free vegetarian food

Sikh temple, 4250 E. Lincoln Ave., Fowler.

11 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 24

Griefshare

Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free.

6 p.m.

Griefshare

SouthPoint Foursquare Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free.

6-8 p.m.

Griefshare

Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whitesbridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, free.

7-8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Griefshare

Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, www.clovisevfree.org, free.

6:30-8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Central Valley Alliance of Atheists and Skeptics’ Heretic’s Barbecue

Moravia Wines, 3620 N. Bishop Ave., Fresno, 559-892-0102, CVAAS.org, $19. $5 children.

11:30 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Ginza Food Bazaar

Fresno Buddhist Temple’s Family Dharma Center, 2690 E. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, 559-442-4054, fresnobuddhisttemple.org, free admission, food available for purchase.

11 a.m.-3 p.m

Fresno Pacific Biblical Seminary professor Valerie Rempel presents, ‘The Sixth Beatitude, Blessed are the Pure in Heart’

College Community Church Mennonite Brethren Church, 2529 Willow Ave., free.

9:30 a.m

Monday, Oct. 31

Trunk or Treat

This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church, 1405 W. Main St., Merced, 209-384-0326, www.bikechurch.org.

7-9 p.m

Thursday, Nov. 3

Fresno Catholic Singles

St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno.

6:30 p.m

Friday, Nov. 4

Holiday boutique

Northpark Community Church, 2297 E. Shepherd Ave., Fresno, 559-862-9393.

4-7 p.m

Mother of Life featuring Isabel Bayrakdarian, Armenian hymns and chants

Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 2226 Ventura St., Fresno, 559-224-1001, www.signmeup.com/site/online-event-registration/116779.

7 p.m

Saturday, Nov. 5

Holiday boutique

Northpark Community Church, 2297 E. Shepherd Ave., Fresno, 559-862-9393.

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m

Holiday boutique

University Presbyterian Church, 1776 E. Roberts Ave., Fresno, 559-439-8807.

8 a.m.-1 p.m

Benefit celebrating KNXT Catholic television and singer Tajči

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 929 Harvard Ave., Clovis, knxt.tv, 559-488-7440.

5:30 p.m

Sunday, Nov. 6

Drum circle and meditation

Community Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-435-2690.

6-7 p.m.

Holiday boutique

University Presbyterian Church, 1776 E. Roberts Ave., Fresno, 559-439-8807.

8 a.m.-1 p.m

Holiday Crafts Fair

Unitarian Universalist Church, 2672 E. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, UUCraftFair@gmail.com.

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

LifeWay Baptist Church’s 75th Anniversary

LifeWay Baptist Church, 4250 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-228-1614, lbc@lifewaybaptist.org, $15 for the luncheon. Reservations required by Oct. 16.

10:30 a.m

Worldwide Prophetic Evangelical Ministries

Ramada Inn Aiport, 5090 E. Clinton Way, Fresno, 559-417-1889.

5-7 p.m

Thursday, Nov. 10

Armenian Merchants’ Lunch and Country Store event

First Armenian Presbyterian Church, 430 S. First St., Fresno, 559-237-6638, administration@fapc.net, $15 lunch.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

CVAC Arts and Crafts Holiday Show

Saints Community Church, 3740 E. Ashlan Ave., Fresno.

9 a.m.-4 p.m

The Faith & Values report is compiled by Bee staff. To submit an item for consideration, email calendars@fresnobee.com. Mark your item “Faith & Values.”

Related content

Living

Comments

Videos

What can you expect at the 50th annual Fresno Coin Show?

View more video

Entertainment Videos