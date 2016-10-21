Religion notes for Oct. 22: News, events from Valley’s faith community

Saturday, Oct. 22
Rend Collective
NorthPointe Community Church, 4625 W. Palo Alto Ave., Fresno, 559-276-2300, transparentproductions.com/events/rend-collective-fresno, $25-$50.
7 p.m
Sacred concert featuring soprano Stephanie Dawn
Central Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2980 E. Yale Ave., Fresno, Free.
5 p.m
Donation drive benefiting Catholic Charities
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 5770 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-237-0851.
7:30 a.m into the evening
Sunday, Oct. 23
Donation drive benefiting Catholic Charities
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 5770 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-237-0851.
7:30 a.m-7:30 p.m.
Fresno Pacific Biblical Seminary professor Terry Brensinger presents, ‘The Fifth Beatitude, Blessed are the Merciful’
College Community Church Mennonite Brethren Church, 2529 Willow Ave., free.
9:30 a.m
Fundraiser for ‘We Are Sikhs’ education campaign
Fresno Convention Center, 848 M St., Fresno, 559-801-2561, sikhcampaign.org.
5:30 p.m
Pre-Vatican II Roman Catholic traditional Latin Mass every Sunday recently revived in Fresno
3585 W. Beechwood Ste. 103, Fresno, 352-238-3983.
5 p.m.
Sikh parade in Fowler with free vegetarian food
Sikh temple, 4250 E. Lincoln Ave., Fowler.
11 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 24
Griefshare
Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free.
6 p.m.
Griefshare
SouthPoint Foursquare Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free.
6-8 p.m.
Griefshare
Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whitesbridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, free.
7-8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Griefshare
Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, www.clovisevfree.org, free.
6:30-8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Central Valley Alliance of Atheists and Skeptics’ Heretic’s Barbecue
Moravia Wines, 3620 N. Bishop Ave., Fresno, 559-892-0102, CVAAS.org, $19. $5 children.
11:30 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Ginza Food Bazaar
Fresno Buddhist Temple’s Family Dharma Center, 2690 E. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, 559-442-4054, fresnobuddhisttemple.org, free admission, food available for purchase.
11 a.m.-3 p.m
Fresno Pacific Biblical Seminary professor Valerie Rempel presents, ‘The Sixth Beatitude, Blessed are the Pure in Heart’
College Community Church Mennonite Brethren Church, 2529 Willow Ave., free.
9:30 a.m
Monday, Oct. 31
Trunk or Treat
This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church, 1405 W. Main St., Merced, 209-384-0326, www.bikechurch.org.
7-9 p.m
Thursday, Nov. 3
Fresno Catholic Singles
St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno.
6:30 p.m
Friday, Nov. 4
Holiday boutique
Northpark Community Church, 2297 E. Shepherd Ave., Fresno, 559-862-9393.
4-7 p.m
Mother of Life featuring Isabel Bayrakdarian, Armenian hymns and chants
Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 2226 Ventura St., Fresno, 559-224-1001, www.signmeup.com/site/online-event-registration/116779.
7 p.m
Saturday, Nov. 5
Holiday boutique
Northpark Community Church, 2297 E. Shepherd Ave., Fresno, 559-862-9393.
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m
Holiday boutique
University Presbyterian Church, 1776 E. Roberts Ave., Fresno, 559-439-8807.
8 a.m.-1 p.m
Benefit celebrating KNXT Catholic television and singer Tajči
Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 929 Harvard Ave., Clovis, knxt.tv, 559-488-7440.
5:30 p.m
Sunday, Nov. 6
Drum circle and meditation
Community Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-435-2690.
6-7 p.m.
Holiday boutique
University Presbyterian Church, 1776 E. Roberts Ave., Fresno, 559-439-8807.
8 a.m.-1 p.m
Holiday Crafts Fair
Unitarian Universalist Church, 2672 E. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, UUCraftFair@gmail.com.
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
LifeWay Baptist Church’s 75th Anniversary
LifeWay Baptist Church, 4250 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-228-1614, lbc@lifewaybaptist.org, $15 for the luncheon. Reservations required by Oct. 16.
10:30 a.m
Worldwide Prophetic Evangelical Ministries
Ramada Inn Aiport, 5090 E. Clinton Way, Fresno, 559-417-1889.
5-7 p.m
Thursday, Nov. 10
Armenian Merchants’ Lunch and Country Store event
First Armenian Presbyterian Church, 430 S. First St., Fresno, 559-237-6638, administration@fapc.net, $15 lunch.
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
CVAC Arts and Crafts Holiday Show
Saints Community Church, 3740 E. Ashlan Ave., Fresno.
9 a.m.-4 p.m
The Faith & Values report is compiled by Bee staff. To submit an item for consideration, email calendars@fresnobee.com. Mark your item “Faith & Values.”
