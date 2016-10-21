Pets for Adoption, Saturday, Oct. 22

CCSPCA: Luna is a 2-year-old, female, white and tan, pit bull terrier blend. Luna is an obedient, smart, and loyal gal! She does extremely well on a leash and appears to be potty trained. Luna is always happy and wagging her tail nonstop. She is friendly and loves giving everyone she meets tons of wet kisses. Luna is a marvelous girl with a great temperament and a heart of gold! Luna will become available for immediate adoption at our CCSPCA Adoption Center at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. Animal Center hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily (until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays). The CCSPCA is located at 103 S. Hughes Ave. Fresno, CA 93706. For questions, please call 559-233-7722 x 119 or emailAdoptions@CCSPCA.COM
CAT HOUSE ON THE KINGS: Darling Duchess, a one year old Torti Point Siamese, is as loving and companionable as she is beautiful! Her personality is highly affectionate, so she needs a home that will treasure her for her great sweetness. As a young mom she has done a great job of nurturing her baby girl and boy, and now it's her turn to be cherished in a very loving and secure forever home of her very own. With her luxuriously soft, dense, and gorgeously marked coat, impressive ears, and big, soulful eyes, she is a stunningly lovely girl! Every castle needs a touch of purrfect royalty, and adorable Duchess would dearly love to be yours! You can come in and meet Duchess at the Cat House on the Kings Adoption Center inside Petco at 4144 N. Blackstone at Ashlan in Fresno. You will be required to fill out an adoption application online at www.cathouseonthekings.com. The adoption center at Petco is open daily 10am-5:00pm and Wednesday 10am-6:00pm. Call (559) 222-0228 for more information. The adoption center has a computer for you to use for filling in an application.
FRESNO HUMANE ANIMAL SERVICES: Bugsy, (A33120143) is a happy Bully Buddy approximately 1 year old. He would be best in a friendly, large breed dog home preferably with an established female dog. We do not recommend kitties for Bugsy to sleep with. A dog only home is recommended. He is very people friendly! Bugsy will be available for adoption at River Park Petsmart on Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Fresno Humane is offering $25 off adoptions of any mostly black dogs through Nov. 1. Please call 600-PETS if you have any questions or to view our adorable adoptables online: www.fresnohumane.org. Our already reasonable adoption fee of $100 will now be $75 for our BLACK Beauties!
