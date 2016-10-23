Save $220 a night at Tuscany resort, spa

The best travel bargains around the globe:
▪ Renaissance Tuscany Il Ciocco Resort & Spa, a luxury retreat in Tuscany’s Serchio Valley, has a spa package with savings of about $220. The Beauty Spa Experience starts at $307 a night double and includes accommodations, daily breakfast, 60-minute treatment for two with scrubs and a private Turkish bath and/or Jacuzzi; and a facial or body-spa product. Add about $7 in taxes. Valid through April 30; use promo code SPA. Info: www.renaissancetuscany.com/en.
▪ Save 40 percent and receive a free fifth night at Windjammer Landing Beach Resort on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia. For example, five nights in an ocean-view room starts at $946 for two adults, including tax; the typical rate is from $1,968. Stay through Dec. 20; book by Nov. 30. Info: 877-522-0722, www.windjammer-landing.com.
▪ Adventure Life is offering 50 percent off two departures of its Antarctic Express-Cruise South, Fly North trip. Depart Dec. 6 or Jan. 13 and pay from $6,898 per person double, down from $13,795. The 10-day adventure includes a pre-cruise hotel night in Ushuaia, Argentina; transfers; flight from Antarctica to Punta Arenas, Chile; one post-cruise hotel night in Punta Arenas, with breakfast; all onboard meals and hot beverages; shore landings and guides; parka; and taxes. Info: 406-541-2677, www.adventure-life.com.
▪ With AdventureSmith Explorations, save up to $2,470 per person on select departures of the nine-night Treasures of Costa Rica & the Panama Canal voyage. The company is also waiving the single supplement and offering each cabin a $200 shipboard credit. In addition, two kids sail free when traveling with two adults. Savings vary. For example, a Category B cabin starts at $2,305 per person single or double, a savings of $1,885. Add $700 in port charges. The promo applies to nine departures from December through March. Info: 877-620-2875, www.adventuresmithexplorations.com.
▪ Norwegian Air Shuttle has sale fares on new service between Newark and Barcelona starting in June. Round-trip fare starts at about $476, including taxes, for September flights. Sale fares vary during other summer months: from $542 in June, $683 in July and $556 in August. From Newark, other airlines are matching. From Washington, connecting summer flights to Barcelona start at about $1,300. Info: www.norwegian.com/us.
Comments