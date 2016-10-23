‘American Girls’ among week’s new arrivals

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
NEW – Tell us what you think about Bookshelf and library services! Fill out the brief survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KKRFSHN.
Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “Two by Two,” by Nicholas Sparks.
▪ “Today Will Be Different: A Novel,” by Maria Semple.
▪ “The Magnolia Story,” by Chip and Joanna Gates, with Mark Dagostino.
▪ “Killing the Rising Sun: How America Vanquished World War II Japan,” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard.
▪ “The Girl on the Train,” by Paula Hawkins.
New Arrivals
▪ “United,” by Melissa Landers. When war becomes imminent between Earth and the planet L’eihr, lovers Aelyx and Cara step in to keep the peace and spare everyone involved from annihilation. The final part of the Alienated series.
▪ “Zigzag: A Nameless Detective Collection,” by Bill Pronzini. From the author who “could probably write a compelling 50-word mystery,” two novellas and two short stories featuring the Bay Area private investigator whose real name is never told.
▪ “American Girls: Social Media and the Secret Lives of Teenagers,” by Nancy Jo Sales. An in-depth look at how Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tinder and other online services have created a generation of young women unlike any other.
Fall Best Sellers
▪ “A Man Called Ove: A Novel,” by Fredrik Backman. New neighbors move next door to old Ove, and he grumbles and growls about them constantly. What he doesn’t know is that they’re about ready to transform his world and the way he looks at himself.
▪ “The Trespasser,” by Tana French. When Detective Antoinette Conway is handed an apparently open and shut murder case, her instincts tell her there’s more at stake – and multiple reasons to stay on guard. Part of the Dublin Murder Squad series.
▪ “Twelve Days of Christmas: A Novel,” by Debbie Macomber. Julia Padden is trying to get her neighbor, Cain Maddox, to come out of his shell during Christmas, and is using a blog to entice him. Will he be charmed by her wiles, or just get angry at her?
Events
▪ The Music of Harp and Flute: Enjoy a sneak peek as Laura Porter, the Fresno Philharmonic’s principal harpist, and Nancy Wallace, the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra principal flutist, perform pieces they’ll present at an upcoming international music festival. 2-2:45 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Woodward Park Regional Library. Details: 559-600- 3135.
▪ Spooky Stories at Sanger: Join master storyteller Terrance V. McArthur for spooky gigglers (that end with a laugh), classic folktales, urban legends and scary stories made up on the spot. 6:30-7:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24, at the Sanger Branch Library. Details: 559-875- 2435.
▪ Horror Writing Workshop: Bring in a horror short story, chapter or poem and get tips on how to improve it. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Politi Branch Library. Details: 559-431-6450.
This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff. Events are usually free. Visit fresnolibrary.org, or call 559-600- 6227 for details.
