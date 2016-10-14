Religion notes for Oct. 15: News, events from Valley’s faith community

Hindu Festival of Lights on Sunday
Diwali, an ancient Hindu “festival of lights,” will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual Organization meditation center, 7318 N. Fourth St., Fresno. The free event will include a talk, silent reflection and ceremony for “igniting our inner light.” Organizers say Diwali aims to help transform negativity, bring forth “true innate qualities of peace, love and happiness,” and “keep the flame of love for God constantly ignited in our hearts.”
Mexican Catholic priest and migrant rights activist visits Valley
The Rev. Alejandro Solalinde, a Mexican Catholic priest and migrant rights activist, will visit the central San Joaquin Valley on Sunday and Monday. He serves as head of the Pastoral of Human Mobility of the Mexican Episcopacy and director of the migrant shelter Hermanos en el Camino in Southern Mexico.
The Rev. Solalinde will meet with immigrant leaders and community members at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Community Center for the Arts and Technology, 1611 E St., Fresno, to address crimes committed against thousands of Central American migrants in Mexico while fleeing gang violence in their home countries, as well as the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Baja California after thousands of Haitian and African migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. became stranded on the Mexico-U.S. border.
The Rev. Solalinde also will celebrate Mass at 2 p.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 816 Pottle Ave., Fresno, followed by a 3:30 p.m. community discussion at the church. He will meet with the Mixteca community at 6 p.m. Sunday at 450 S. Madera Ave., Suite H, Madera, and speak again at noon Monday, Oct. 17, during a news conference and community event at Fresno State’s Music Hall, Room 160.
‘Is Satan Real?,’ ‘Is God to Blame?’ talks at Fresno Pacific
Author, pastor and theologian Greg Boyd will examine good and evil during talks at Fresno Pacific University Biblical Seminary’s North Hall, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno. The first presentation, “Is Satan Real?,” is free and will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the biblical seminary chapel. Boyd will present, “Is God to Blame?” during a breakfast event that costs $20, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the BC Lounge. Registration is required and can be done online at greg-boyd.eventbrite.com and greg-boyd-breakfast.eventbrite.com.
Boyd is president of ReKnew, a ministry that encourages “believers and skeptics alike to re-think things they thought they already knew,” and is founder and senior pastor of Woodland Hills Church in Maplewood, Minnesota. He’s also a professor in Fresno Pacific Biblical Seminary’s new online master’s program in ministry, leadership and culture, and has written or co-written 20 books, including the best-selling and award-winning “Letters From a Skeptic: A Son Wrestles with His Father’s Questions about Christianity.”
Atheists and skeptics host annual Heretic’s Barbecue
Central Valley Alliance of Atheists and Skeptics will host its ninth annual Heretic’s Barbecue beginning at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Moravia Wines, 3620 N. Bishop Ave., Fresno. Lunch will be served at noon, and keynote speaker Heina Dadabhoy will begin at 12:30 p.m. Other speakers include Ashton Woods, and Jess and Jordan Fitzpatrick. Tickets are $19 for adults and $5 for children, and can be reserved online at CVAAS.org or by calling 559-892-0102. CVAAS members receive a $5 discount. The venue includes a playground where children can play horseshoes, bean bag toss and bocce. More information is available online at CVAAS.org.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Chonda Pierce Happily Laughter After Tour
Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-298-8001, chonda.org, $5-$45.
7 p.m
Cosmic Carnival
New Thought Community, 2060 N. Winery Ave., Suite 101, Fresno.
2-8 p.m
Diocesan Congress and Youth Day
Visalia Convention Center, 303 E. Acequia Ave., Visalia, dioceseoffresno.org/congress, $40.
8 a.m.-5:15 p.m
Holiness Revolution featuring Dan DeMatte, Aaron Richards
Sacred Heart Church, 2140 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-709-3625, DynamicCatholic.com, $20.
9 a.m.-1:30 p.m
Monday, Oct. 17
Griefshare
Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free.
6 p.m.
Griefshare
SouthPoint Foursquare Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free.
6-8 p.m.
Griefshare
Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whitesbridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, free.
7-8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Griefshare
Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, www.clovisevfree.org, free.
6:30-8 p.m.
Greg Boyd speaking on “Is Satan Real?”
St. John’s Cathedral, 2814 Mariposa St., Fresno.
12:10 p.m
Friday, Oct. 21
Mass for the justice and legal fields
St. John’s Cathedral, 2814 Mariposa St., Fresno.
12:10 p.m
Wilbur Daniels and the Chordsmen
New Covenant Community Church, 1744 E. Nees Ave., Fresno, 559-225-2351, Free-will offering.
7-9 p.m
Saturday, Oct. 22
Oasis: A Personal Day Retreat for Men and Women
Bennett’s Ranch, 26801 Road 132, Visalia, 559-627-8202, www.fullsail.org/oasis, Free.
9 a.m.-4 p.m
Rend Collective
NorthPointe Community Church, 4625 W. Palo Alto Ave., Fresno, 559-276-2300, transparentproductions.com/events/rend-collective-fresno, $25-$50.
7 p.m
Sacred concert featuring soprano Stephanie Dawn
Central Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2980 E. Yale Ave., Fresno, Free.
5 p.m
Sunday, Oct. 30
Ginza Food Bazaar
Fresno Buddhist Temple’s Family Dharma Center, 2690 E. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, 559-442-4054, fresnobuddhisttemple.org, Free admission, food available for purchase.
11 a.m.-3 p.m
Monday, Oct. 31
Trunk or Treat
This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church, 1405 W. Main St., Merced, 209-384-0326, www.bikechurch.org.
7-9 p.m
Friday, Nov. 4
Holiday boutique
Northpark Community Church, 2297 E. Shepherd Ave., Fresno, 559-862-9393.
4-7 p.m
Mother of Life featuring Isabel Bayrakdarian, Armenian hymns and chants
Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 2226 Ventura St., Fresno, 559-224-1001, www.signmeup.com/site/online-event-registration/116779.
7 p.m
Saturday, Nov. 5
Holiday boutique
Northpark Community Church, 2297 E. Shepherd Ave., Fresno, 559-862-9393.
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m
Holiday boutique
University Presbyterian Church, 1776 E. Roberts Ave., Fresno, 559-439-8807.
8 a.m.-1 p.m
Sunday, Nov. 6
Drum circle and meditation
Community Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-435-2690.
6-7 p.m.
Holiday boutique
University Presbyterian Church, 1776 E. Roberts Ave., Fresno, 559-439-8807.
8 a.m.-1 p.m
Holiday Crafts Fair
Unitarian Universalist Church, 2672 E. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, UUCraftFair@gmail.com.
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
LifeWay Baptist Church’s 75th Anniversary
LifeWay Baptist Church, 4250 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-228-1614, lbc@lifewaybaptist.org, $15 for the luncheon. Reservations required by Oct. 16.
10:30 a.m
Worldwide Prophetic Evangelical Ministries
Ramada Inn Aiport, 5090 E. Clinton Way, Fresno, 559-417-1889.
5-7 p.m
