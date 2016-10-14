Pets for Adoption, Saturday, Oct. 15

CCSPCA: Andy is a 2 year old, male, tan and black, Terrier blend. This handsome guy is sure to steal your heart with one look into his beautiful eyes. Andy is shy at first but warms up quickly. He gets along well with other dogs. Andy can't wait to find his forever home. Andy will be available for immediate adoption at our CCSPCA Adoption Center on 10/16/2016 at 10am. Animal Center hours are 10am-5pm, 7 days a week (until 6pm on Wednesdays). The CCSPCA is located at 103 S. Hughes Ave. Fresno, CA 93706. For questions, please call (559) 233-7722 x 119 or email Adoptions@CCSPCA.COM
FRESNO HUMANE ANIMAL SERVICES: Humphrey (A33540829) is a male young Bully Buddy approximately 1 year old. He has a happy-go-lucky personality with lots of affection to give to his humans. He loves to play with other dogs and we would recommend a no cat home or slow introduction to cats. (Humphrey has not been cat tested). If you would like to give Humphrey a happily-ever-after please visit Fresno Humane Animal Services at 760 W. Nielsen Ave. Fresno, CA 93706 or to view more adorable adoptables visit www.fresnohumane.org.
CAT HOUSE ON THE KINGS: Frankie, a one year old Russian Blue, was found as a very small kitten in a local mall's parking lot. A kind resident took him home, bottle fed him and cared for him. Frankie turned out to be a beautiful big cat. He loves to play with other cats and snuggle up with a person to take a cat nap. Frankie will fit into any type of home or family. You can come in and meet Frankie at the Cat House on the Kings Adoption Center inside Petco at 4144 N. Blackstone at Ashlan in Fresno. You will be required to fill out an adoption application online at www.cathouseonthekings.com. The adoption center at Petco is open daily 10am-5:00pm and Wednesday 10am-6:00pm. Call (559) 222-0228 for more information. The adoption center has a computer for you to use for filling in an application.
ANIMAL COMPASSION TEAM: Foster mom says this six year old pomeranian/chihuahua mix is "perfect." Loni is available through Animal Compassion Team 2789 S Orange Ave Fresno. Open Sat-Sun 11-6 Call 559-299-6364 or www.animalcompassionteam.com
