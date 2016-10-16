Celebrate World Food Day with a new book

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music and other items, and provides information about library programs.
Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “The Girl on the Train,” by Paula Hawkins.
▪ “Two by Two,” by Nicholas Sparks.
▪ “Small Great Things: A Novel,” by Jodi Picoult.
▪ “Today Will Be Different: A Novel,” by Maria Semple.
▪ “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” by Ransom Riggs.
New Arrivals
▪ “Undead and Done,” by MaryJanice Davidson. This final entry in the satirical Undead series has vampire Betsy Taylor fighting strange creatures of the dark one day, and struggling to become a mass media sensation the next.
▪ “The Golden Son: A Novel,” by Shilpi Somaya Gowda. Medical student Anil Patel is getting his education in Dallas, and is becoming Americanized, but dramas back home in western India are pulling him back to his family, friends and origins.
▪ “How To Make a Spaceship: A Band of Renegades, an Epic Race, and the Birth of Private Spaceflight,” by Julian Guthrie. The pulse-pounding story of how the Ansari X Prize was won, by a private team that managed to launch a reusable spacecraft twice in two weeks.
Honoring World Food Day
▪ “My Paris Kitchen: Recipes and Stories,” by David Lebovitz. The renowned chef from Berkeley’s Chez Panisse shows how French cuisine is now being influenced by national and ethnic dishes found worldwide.
▪ “Cultured Foods for Your Kitchen: 100 Recipes Featuring the Bold Flavors of Fermentation,” by Leda Scheintaub. Kimchi, kombucha and miso are among the stars in this guide to nutritional cultures, but it will also show you how to make such treats as a buttermilk avocado shake and coconut sorbet.
Events
▪ Medicare Roadmap: Find out about program basics; Open Enrollment runs through Oct. 15-Dec. 7. 6-7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 17, at the Selma Branch Library; 11 a.m.-noon, Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Senior Resource Center (Kaweah Room); 6-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Mendota Branch Library; and Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Fowler Branch Library. Details: 559-600-6226.
