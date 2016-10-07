Sports
News
Entertainment
Opinion
Log In
Subscribe
Log In
Subscribe
Customer Service
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
FAQ
Advertise
Place Classified Ad
Display Advertising
Stay Connected
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
E-mail
RSS Feeds
My Subscription
Activate Digital Subscription
Manage Account
E-Edition
Newsletters
News
News
Local
Crime
Weather
Education
California
Nation/World
Weird
Databases
Special Reports
Obituaries
Death Notices
Blogs
Political Notebook
Sports
Sports
High Schools
Outdoors
Grizzlies
MLB
MLB Scores & Stats
NBA
NBA Scores & Stats
NFL
NFL Scores & Stats
College
Columnists
Andy Boogaard
Marek Warszawski
David White
Politics
Politics
Elections 2016
Voter Guide
Fresno State Bulldogs
Fresno State Bulldogs
Football
Basketball
Entertainment
Entertainment
Calendar
Movies
Movie Times
Music
TV
Theater & Arts
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Blogs & Columnists
Beehive
Rory Appleton
Rick Bentley
Donald Munro
Joshua Tehee
Living
Living
Food & Drink
Restaurant Inspections
Calendar
Religion
Horoscopes
Blogs & Columnists
Beehive
Traci Arbios
Bethany Clough
Carmen George
Fresno Famous
Ask Amy
Business
Business
Agriculture
Personal Finance
Technology
Mortgage Rates
Blogs
BoNhia Lee
Opinion
Opinion
Editorials
Letters
Valley Voices
Other Opinions
SW Parra
Submit a Letter
Columnists
Armen Bacon
Victor Davis Hanson
David "Mas" Masumoto
Bill McEwen
Obituaries
Today's Obituaries
Place an Obituary
CV Magazine
Shopping
Local Deals
Today's Hot Deal
Grocery Coupons
Today's Circulars
Local Ads
Special Sections
Classifieds
Classifieds
Auctions/Estate Sales
Garage Sales
Real Estate
New Homes Map
Apartments and Rentals
Jobs
Automotive
Merchandise
Pets
Legal Notices
Service Directory
Place An Ad
Classified
Open House Weekend
Real Estate Marketplace
Jobs
Jobs
Fresno Bee Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Search Real Estate
New Homes Map
Real Estate Showcase
Rentals
Living
October 7, 2016 1:03 PM
Pet Pix for Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016
Penny hanging in her cool place.
Barbara Davidson
Special to The Bee
Jack stands at attention.
Mary Ellen Tablet
Special to The Bee
Cessna celebrates Labor Day. Feral to friendly feline in three months.
Gary Waters
Special to The Bee
1
of 3
i
The Fresno Bee
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Send photos to
pets@fresnobee.com
.
Related content
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Living
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
2:27
Farm Fresh Bowls turn local ingredients into tasty, healthy fare
Pause
1:39
Former homeless man vows to pay it forward
1:23
Syrian refugee family building new life in Fresno
1:06
Clovis gets a new restaurant with flair: Figaro's Mexican Southwestern Grill
1:41
Engineer recalls riding the rails
2:37
Fallout from drug overdose: 'We need some help in just dealing with the grief'
0:51
Here's an easier way to peel tomatoes
2:19
'Chopped Junior' contestant shares some of her secrets
1:41
50 artists, 50 interpretations of one woman
1:02
Woman becomes junior ranger at 75
0:54
Peruvian drinks explained.mp4
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
6 days ago
Yup, these milkshakes take four people each to make!
1:55
6 days ago
Yup, these milkshakes take four people each to make!
2:27
6 days ago
Farm Fresh Bowls turn local ingredients into tasty, healthy fare
1:39
11 days ago
Former homeless man vows to pay it forward
View more video
Living
An $11,000 handbag in Fresno? Yes, you can buy that here now
Pets for Adoption, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016
Husband’s outbursts could be sign of mental illness
Locally owned Farm Fresh Bowls opens, Del Taco and Papa Murphy’s coming
Old friends face new problem
Entertainment Videos
Comments