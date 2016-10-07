Pets for Adoption, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016

CCSPCA: Meet Serenity 30409022! Serenity is a 11 month old, female, Calico, Domestic Short Hair. This adorable girl loves to cuddle and play! She also enjoys her independence and freedom to roam around. All this pretty girl has on her mind is finding a new, loving home! Serenity will become available for immediate adoption at our CCSPCA Adoption Center on 10/09/2016 at 10am. Animal Center hours are 10am-5pm, 7 days a week (until 6pm on Wednesdays). The CCSPCA is located at 103 S. Hughes Ave. Fresno, CA 93706. For questions, please call (559) 233-7722 x 119 or email Adoptions@CCSPCA.COM.
CAT HOUSE ON THE KINGS: Meet Eclair, a 1 year old grey tabby Manx! Donut and Eclair are a pair of sweet Manx boys who are available to settle in to your home! (They were found wandering around an apartment complex) They both have short, "half length" tails ... just long enough for them to chase each other! They are extremely friendly and people-oriented and very playful. They are both awesome cats and do not need to be adopted together ... each one is completely delightful. You can come in and meet Eclair at the Cat House on the Kings Adoption Center inside Petco at 4144 N. Blackstone at Ashlan in Fresno. You will be required to fill out an adoption application online at www.cathouseonthekings.com. The adoption center at Petco is open daily 10am-5:00pm and Wednesday 10am-6:00pm. Call (559) 222-0228 for more information. The adoption center has a computer for you to use for filling in an application.
ANIMAL COMPASSION TEAM: Minnie is an adorable 11-year-old corgi mix. Minnie is available through Animal Compassion Team 2789 S Orange Ave Fresno. Open Sat-Sun 11-4 Call 559-299-6364 or www.animalcompassionteam.com.
FRESNO HUMANE ANIMAL SERVICES: Hello, Sonia is my name and I am a Bully Buddy, female, with a BIG beautiful smile!!! Did you know that the whole month of October is Adopt-A-Pet Month, as well as, Pitbull Awareness Month? Well, Fresno has so many Bully Buddies and I should know, I see their faces as I walk with my Human friends at Fresno Humane Animal Services to play group. I love play group with all sorts of doggies. We run and wrestle and have a good ol' time. Please come to play with us and maybe you will fall in love and find your new best buddy. Fresno Humane is located at 760 W. Nielsen Ave. Fresno, CA 93706 or view more adorable adoptables at www.fresnohumane.org.
