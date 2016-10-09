‘Girl on the Train’ tops week’s most requested books

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items and provides information about library programs.
All library branches will be closed on Monday, Oct. 10, for staff training.
Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “The Girl on the Train,” by Paula Hawkins.
▪ “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” by Ransom Riggs.
▪ “Two by Two,” by Nicholas Sparks.
▪ “Commonwealth,” by Ann Patchett.
▪ “The Woman in Cabin 10,” by Ruth Ware.
New Arrivals
▪ “The Conjoined,” by Jen Sookfong Lee.
▪ “The Book of Mysteries,” by Jonathan Cahn.
▪ “Terror in the City of Champions: Murder, Baseball, and the Secret Society that Shocked Depression-Era Detroit,” by Tom Stanton.
Considering a New Career Path?
▪ “The Episodic Career: How To Thrive at Work in the Age of Disruption,” by Farai Chideya. Increase your self-awareness, learn how to master the “work/life matrix,” make decisions with your heart and mind, and bounce back from temporary disruption.
▪ “Now or Never: Your Epic Life in 5 Steps – The Bridge From Where You Are to Where You Want To Be,” by Alexi Panos and Preston Smiles. Learn how to incorporate aspects of the “Bridge Method” to build awareness and commitment that may enhance your personal and professional life.
▪ “The Best Advice I Ever Got: Lessons from Extraordinary Lives,” by Katie Couric. The CBS News anchor’s compilation of insights and inspiration.
Events
▪ Birds of Prey with Cat Kroschell: Learn about birds of prey, see different types, and discover how and where they live in this engaging presentation. 6-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Sanger Branch Library. Details: 559-875-2435.
▪ Wizard Wand Pencils: Teens, come celebrate the magic of reading by creating your very own wizard wand pencil. 5-6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Betty Rodriguez Regional Library. Details: 559-600-9245.
▪ Friends of the Fowler Library Book Sale: A three-day book sale, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Oct. 13, 14, and 15, at the Fowler Branch Library. Details: 559-600-9281.
