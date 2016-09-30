Around the Valley, Saturday, Oct. 1

Library to host Boots and Books Hoedown
The Foundation for the Fresno County Public Library will hold the Boots and Books Hoedown fundraiser to benefit the Clovis Regional Library 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1 at PR Farms, 2917 E. Shepherd Ave. in Clovis. The evening includes dinner and country music by Chris Curtice and the Wild Horses Band.
Get info on foster parenting
CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties will conduct an informational session 9 a.m. Oct. 1 and 6:15 p.m. Oct. 5 at 1252 Fulton Mall. Learn more on becoming a court-appointed special advocate for foster children. Details: 559-244-6485, casa@casafresno.org.
