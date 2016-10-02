‘Peculiar Children’ joins Most Requested Books list in Fresno

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
NEW – Tell us what you think about Bookshelf and library services! Fill out the brief survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KKRFSHN.
Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “Night School: A Jack Reacher Novel,” by Lee Child.
▪ “Turbo Twenty-Three: A Stephanie Plum Novel,” by Janet Evanovich.
▪ “Home,” by Harlan Coben.
▪ “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” by Ransom Riggs.
▪ “Apprentice in Death,” by J.D. Robb.
New Arrivals
▪ “The Year of Voting Dangerously: The Derangement of American Politics,” by Maureen Dowd. A no-holds-barred account of the Clinton-Trump battle so far, from the Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times columnist.
▪ “Navigators of Dune,” by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. The last installment of the Great Schools of Dune trilogy, in which a highly-evolved group of humans struggles against a sinister group bent on destroying the universe.
▪ “The Perfect Girl,” by Gilly Macmillan. Just as piano prodigy Zoe Maisey is rounding a very dark corner in her life, demons from her past roar back and threaten to cut short her amazing recovery.
It’s Emotional Wellness Month!
▪ “What Are You Hungry For? The Chopra Solution to Permanent Weight Loss, Well-Being, and Lightness of Soul,” by Deepak Chopra. The esteemed doctor studies the body’s interconnections and shows how they help and hurt us.
▪ “Yoga for Grief Relief: Simple Practices for Transforming Your Grieving Mind & Body,” by Antonio Sausys. Trauma has a measurable impact on the body as well as the mind, and this book shows how yoga can cleanse and heal the entire system.
▪ “Happily Ali After: And Other Fairly True Tales,” by Ali Wentworth. The well-known comedic actress and TV personality offers her takes on overcoming the rough spots in love, marriage, child-rearing and everyday living.
Events
▪ Jazz With Scats on the Sly: Enjoy cool swing and hot jazz? Join us to hear some of the best music from the 1920s through the 1940s. 7-8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Woodward Park Regional Library. Details: 559-600-3135.
▪ Intro to Comics – Children’s Comic Workshop: Children, learn how to create your own comics. Please contact the library to register in advance. 3:30-4:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Kingsburg Branch Library. Details: 559-897-3710.
▪ Follow the Flume: Join experts Norman Saude and Jeff Young as they tell the story of the lumber businesses and railroads that helped shape the San Joaquin Valley. 10-11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Pinedale Branch Library. Details: 559-439-0486.
This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff. Events are usually free. Visit fresnolibrary.org, or call 559-600-6227 for details.
Comments