Massachusetts hotels offer fall specials

▪ Three hotels in Western Massachusetts are offering a Fall for the Berkshires package. The Porches Inn at MASS MoCA in North Adams starts at $165 a night and includes buffet breakfast, a s’mores kit and a leaf-peeping map – a savings of 25 percent. Save 30 percent at the Hotel on North in Pittsfield; rates start at $165 and include daily breakfast and a craft-beer tasting at Eat on North. The deal is available at both properties through Oct. 27. The Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge starts at $160 – 30 percent off regular rates – and includes a check-in snack and two seasonal beers. Valid through Oct. 31. Add about 12 percent tax to all rates. Info: mainstreethospitalitygroup.com/fall-for-the-berkshires.
▪ Austin Adventures has launched a promotion that provides a free trip for a second child age 12 or younger traveling with a family of four. The deal applies to 17 itineraries in the United States, Europe and Peru departing throughout 2017. For example, the Yellowstone Family Vacation package, with departures June through August, is now $2,698 per adult and $2,428 for the first child, with the second child free (a $2,158 savings); the five-night package, which departs from Bozeman, Mont., includes four nights’ lodging at three different properties within Yellowstone National Park, one night at Chico Hot Springs Resort; 14 meals; daily activities, including whitewater rafting and a horseback trail ride; land transportation; and taxes. Families must share a room to qualify. Book by Nov. 1. Info: 800-575-1540, austinadventures.com/family-travel-incentive.
▪ SeaDream Yacht Club is offering discounts of up to 46 percent on three Mediterranean cruises departing in October and two Caribbean cruises departing in December. For example, a seven-night cruise departing Civitavecchia, Italy, on Oct. 22 and sailing to Cannes, France, now starts at $4,499 per person double (plus $427 taxes and fees), a savings of $3,901. No deadline to book, but pricing is based on availability. Info: 800-707-4911, seadream.com/voyages/special-offers.
▪ Scandinavian Airlines is offering a Northern Lights sale, with round-trip airfares from Newark to Tromso, Norway, starting at $699 round trip; other airlines are matching, but fares typically start at about $932 round trip. Depart between Nov. 11 and March 31, and complete travel by April 5. A Saturday-night stay is required. Sale also applies to other destinations in Norway and Sweden, although fares are higher. Round-trip Amtrak fare from Union Station to Newark Liberty International Airport is $108. Book by Oct. 11 at flysas.com/en/us.
Comments