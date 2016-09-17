AROUND THE VALLEY

Casino Royale set for Oct 1
The Ani Guild of the California Armenian Home will host Casino Royale 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 1 at 6720 E. Kings Canyon Road. The night’s events include casino games, bingo, raffles and dinner with all proceeds benefiting the California Armenian Home. Tickets cost $70.
Details: 559-347-4567, www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2570179.
See the big cats at Twilight Tours
Project Survival’s Cat Haven will hold Twilight Tours for ages 16 and older 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 1 at 38257 E. Kings Canyon Road in Dunlap. The event is held just twice a year and includes dinner and dessert, a free-walk trail with docents at every enclosure and a silent auction. During the tour, watch the big cats interact with their caretakers. Tickets cost $75.
Details: 559-338-3216, cathaven.com/fall-twilight-tour-tickets-on-sale-now.
Fair’s ‘Feed the Need’ is Sept. 21
The eighth annual Big Fresno Fair’s “Feed the Need” food drive will be held Sept. 21 at two locations this year. Drop off 12 or more canned goods and receive one free pass to the fair, valid Monday through Friday. Drop off locations are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at CBS 47 Studios, 5035 E. McKinley Ave. and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fresno State Red Lot, Barstow Avenue just east of Cedar Avenue.
Yoga night benefits Art of Life
Yoga at the Art Museum with Lucy Wells will be held 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St. Tickets cost $15 and will benefit the Art of Life Healing Garden’s Lavender Labyrinth in Woodward Park.
Details: www.eventbrite.com/e/yoga-at-the-art-museum-with-lululemon-lucy-wells-tickets-27420918706.
