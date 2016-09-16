Dr. Michio Kaku kicks off Town Hall lecture series

Dr. Michio Kaku is the first of seven speakers in this year’s lineup for the San Joaquin Valley Town Hall series. This is the 80th consecutive season for the event, which spotlights speakers from a broad range of fields.
Others scheduled to be part of this year’s event include Leon Panetta, Wes Moore, Adam Steltzner, Marc Lapadula, Dave Barry and Lisa Genova.
Dr. Kaku is scheduled to speak at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the William Saroyan Theatre, 848 M St. The series will run monthly until April 5.
Paul Smith, co-chair of committee that selected this year’s lineup, is proud that the speakers will cover such a wide range of topics.
“We go from Mars to the movies. From politics to the science of the future. We are discussing everything from Alzheimer’s to social awareness of the inner city,” Smith says.
It takes a full year to finalize the lineup and meetings have already started to select the speakers for next year’s event.
Dr. Kaku is the Henry Semat Chair in Theoretical Physics at the City University of New York, a Harvard graduate, a New York Times best-selling author, and theoretical physicist. He’s well known in the scientific world as being the co-founder of string theory.
Along with doing lectures like the one here, Dr. Kaku has the largest nationally syndicated science radio show on commercial radio. He’s made TV appearances on network and cable programs. His textbooks are required reading at many of the world’s leading physics laboratories.
Among his topics will be his goal to complete Einstein’s dream of a “theory of everything.”
His most recent book, “The Future of the Mind,” describes the breakthroughs being made in neuroscience, which are beginning to unravel the mysteries of the most complex object in the known universe: the human brain.
You can buy individual and season tickets at www.valleytownhall.com.
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
2016-17 San Joaquin Valley Town Hall Speakers
- Dr. Michio Kaku, “The Future of the Mind,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21
- Leon Panetta, “Remarks on Our Nation,” 10:30 a.m. Oct. 16
- Wes Moore, “The Other Wes Moore: One Name, Two Fates,” 10:30 a.m. Nov. 16
- Adam Steltzner, “How Curiosity Changed My Life: Mars Rover,” 10:30 a.m. Jan. 18
- Marc Lapadula, “The Four Films that Changed America,” 10:30 a.m. Feb. 15
- Dave Barry, “The Wit and Wisdom of Dave Barry,” 10:30 a.m. March 15
- Lisa Genova, “Still Alice, Understanding Alzheimer’s,” 10:30 a.m. April 5
