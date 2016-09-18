Celebrate National Cheeseburger month with these great cookbooks

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs. Tell us what you think about Bookshelf and library services! Fill out the brief survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KKRFSHN.
Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “Night School: A Jack Reacher Novel,” by Lee Child.
▪ “Commonwealth: A Novel,” by Ann Patchett.
▪ “Turbo Twenty-Three: A Stephanie Plum Novel,” by Janet Evanovich.
▪ “Between Breaths: A Memoir of Panic and Addiction,” by Elizabeth Vargas.
▪ “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Special Rehearsal Script,” by J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany and Jack Thorne.
New Arrivals
▪ “The Fortunes,” by Peter Ho Davies. In this multi-generational series of stories, the author explores the Chinese experience in America through characters fictional and factual, positive and negative, and always in an intensely human manner.
▪ “A Menagerie of Mysterious Beasts: Encounters with Cryptid Creatures,” by Ken Gerhard. For those fond of abominable snowmen and Loch Ness monsters, here’s a worldwide rundown of animals which have eluded scientists and zookeepers for ages.
▪ “The Jersey Devil,” by Hunter Shea. The monster of the title has been ravaging New Jersey’s Pine Barrens for years, sweeping people off the face of the earth. It’s now up to the Willet family to grapple with him face-to-face and end his lengthy reign of terror.
It’s National Cheeseburger Day!
▪ “Meaty Main Dishes,” by Jennifer S. Larson. A kids’-eye view of cooking different meats, loaded with safety tips, utensil and ingredient checklists, and delicious recipes guaranteed to excite all ages.
▪ “The Book of Burger,” by Rachael Ray. The popular TV food guru explains how to make turkey tikka burgers, French onion burgers, the Big Spicy Mac and much more. Amazing extras include recipes from other celebrity chefs and online video links.
▪ “Michael Symon's Carnivore: 120 Recipes for Meat Lovers,” by Michael Symon, with Douglas Trattner. From the restaurateur-host of Iron Chef America, learn how to create a variety of broiler and grill favorites.
Library Events
▪ Hooks and Loops Beginning Crochet: Learn the basic skills and how to prepare for your first adventure in needlework! 11 a.m. to1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19, at the Senior Resource Center Library. Details: (559) 600-6767.
▪ Afterschool Activity: Come join us to create a fun kids’ craft or art project! 3:30-4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 19, at the Sunnyside Regional Library. Details: 559-600-6594.
▪ Touch the Community – Finding and Downloading eBooks: Find out how your computer or mobile device can be used to browse and retrieve electronic library books! 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Woodward Park Regional Library. Details: 559-600-3135.
This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff. Events are usually free. Visit fresnolibrary.org, or call 559-600-6227 for details.
