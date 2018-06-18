Cal Fire suspends all permits for outdoor residential burning in Mountain Area

Cal Fire announced Monday, June 18 that it was immediately suspending all burn permits for outdoor residential burning within the State Responsibility Area of Madera, Mariposa and Merced counties.
The ban is for all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves.
"This year is turning out to be just as volatile as last year. The public cannot let their guard down and must continue to be involved in preparation efforts for the upcoming wildfires," said Chief Ken Pimlott, Cal Fire director. "Again, this year the abundant dead grass will only serve as a fuse to the heavier vegetation still suffering the lasting effects of over five years of drought."
Unit Chief Nancy Koerperich took note of the devastating 2017 wildfires including Detwiler, Railroad and Mission. "2018 is already proving to be equally challenging for firefighters with high temperatures and low humidities," Koerperich said.
Cal Fire says that since Jan. 1, firefighters across the state have responded to 2,397 wildfires.
While outdoor burning of landscape debris by homeowners is no longer allowed, Cal Fire is asking residents to take extra precaution to ensure that they are prepared for wildfires by maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of defensible space around every home and building on their property and being prepared to evacuate if the time comes.
Here are some tips to help prepare homes and property:
▪ Clear all dead and or dying vegetation 100 feet from around all structures.
▪ Landscape with fire-resistant plants and non-flammable groundcover.
▪ Find alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris like chipping or hauling it to a biomass energy or green-waste facility.
Cal Fire says it may issue restricted temporary burning permits if there is an essential reason due to public health and safety. Agriculture, land management, fire training and other industrial-type burning may proceed if a Cal Fire official inspects the burn site and issues a special permit.
The suspension of burn permits for residential landscape debris does not apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property. Campfire permits can be obtained at local fire stations or online at PreventWildfireCA.org.
Details: ReadyForWildfire.org.
Comments