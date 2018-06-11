Creditors take control of Valadao dairy farm

Dairy cows are seen on the Triple V dairy in Tulare County on Monday, June 11, 2108. Cattle and equipment are being sold off at the dairy owned by Hanford Rep. David Valadao and his family to pay back more than $8 million in unpaid loans.
Craig Kohlruss
Rock Nation rocks The Roadhouse

Latest News

Rock Nation rocks The Roadhouse

Local band “Rock Nation,” rocked the house at the landmark tavern, The Roadhouse north of Clovis last month, taking fans back to the mainstays of classic ‘80s rock.