Creditors take control of Valadao dairy farm

Dairy cows are seen on the Triple V dairy in Tulare County on Monday, June 11, 2108. Cattle and equipment are being sold off at the dairy owned by Hanford Rep. David Valadao and his family to pay back more than $8 million in unpaid loans.
Flynt made good on his promise to visit customers at the Hustler Hollywood boutique in Fresno. He talked about the city's pushback on opening the store as well as the importance of free speech and the First Amendment.
Clyde Rodriguez picked crops as a child in California's central San Joaquin Valley. He's now a software engineer who has worked for Bill Gates and Steve Jobs. He addressed the class of 2018 at Madera High School's graduation ceremony June 6, 2018.
From hatching to first flight, the Clovis Police Department has had its eye on this attentive red-tailed hawk family living on the Old Town Clovis Water Tower since April 24, 2018. On Thursday, one of the "babies" took its first flight.
Reedley Beach can appear calm and serene on a warm day as seen in this drone video. But the City of Reedley warns that the water can be deceiving and dangerous. The city's website lists a number of safety tips to consider before entering the water.
Detectives in Fresno, California announced an arrest in the shooting death of promising engineer Barkete Shita, who was gunned down on Blackstone Avenue in September 2016, Chief Jerry Dyer announced Thursday, June 7, 2018.
Yosemite National Park requested a California Highway Patrol helicopter for a rescue of a fall victim on the south side of North Dome May 4, 2018. The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.
NYPD officials are looking for a man who stole a 10-year-old's cell phone before throwing her to the ground and kicking her in the face. The NYPD has asked anyone with information about the incident to call 1-800-577-TIPS.