He rammed into a car, shot through the window, and stole the vehicle, deputies say

Tulare County deputies are searching for a man who they say rammed into another car, shot through the driver side window, then fled.
At around 4:55 p.m. on Friday, deputies arrived at Avenue 16 and Highway 99 to investigate reports of a carjacking, according to a news release.
The victims say they were driving in the area when they were struck from behind by another vehicle.
When the driver exited his car, a male subject approached him while pointing a gun in his direction. The suspect walked over to the driver's side of the victim's car and shot through the window where a female passenger was sitting. She was not struck.
The passenger got out of the car at the request of the suspect and he drove away in the victim's car.
This case is under investigation by the Tulare County Investigations Unit. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Jaramillo, at 559-733-6218 or 800-808-0488.
