Taxi cab driver falls asleep, rolls vehicle into a ditch

A taxi cab driver fell asleep behind the wheel and rolled his car into a ditch early Sunday morning.
At around 5:15 a.m., California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a white Crown Victoria in a ditch near North Friant Road and North Willow Avenue.
When officers arrived, the driver was sitting on top of the vehicle and was not injured from the crash.
It is unknown which taxi company the driver works for and there were no passengers in his cab.
CHP said the man made his own towing arrangements.
