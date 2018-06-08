Rock Nation rocks The Roadhouse

Clyde Rodriguez picked crops as a child in California's central San Joaquin Valley. He's now a software engineer who has worked for Bill Gates and Steve Jobs. He addressed the class of 2018 at Madera High School's graduation ceremony June 6, 2018.
Detectives in Fresno, California announced an arrest in the shooting death of promising engineer Barkete Shita, who was gunned down on Blackstone Avenue in September 2016, Chief Jerry Dyer announced Thursday, June 7, 2018.
Yosemite National Park requested a California Highway Patrol helicopter for a rescue of a fall victim on the south side of North Dome May 4, 2018. The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.
NYPD officials are looking for a man who stole a 10-year-old's cell phone before throwing her to the ground and kicking her in the face. The NYPD has asked anyone with information about the incident to call 1-800-577-TIPS.
Many children with autism struggle to communicate. But in 2013, a four-year-old Greyson Kelly spoke his first sentence as he looked forward to his weekly meet-ups with a garbage truck and its driver Frank Diaz.
American Indian Council of Mariposa County/Southern Sierra Miwuk Nation elders and Yosemite National Park Superintendent Michael Reynolds talk about an agreement allowing the native community to use Yosemite's last native village site, named Wahhoga.
"I know I can go the course. I know how to monitor my own body," Sen. Dianne Feinstein tells the staff of Valley Children's Hospital in Madera County after she toured the hospital Friday, June 1, 2018.
Did you know if you're 16-20 years old in California you're now required to pass a boater safety education course and carry a boater safety card when driving a boat or a personal watercraft? The Tulare County Sheriff's office explains.