Election Day in the Fresno-Clovis area: voters' voices

NYPD officials are looking for a man who stole a 10-year-old's cell phone before throwing her to the ground and kicking her in the face. The NYPD has asked anyone with information about the incident to call 1-800-577-TIPS.
Many children with autism struggle to communicate. But in 2013, a four-year-old Greyson Kelly spoke his first sentence as he looked forward to his weekly meet-ups with a garbage truck and its driver Frank Diaz.
American Indian Council of Mariposa County/Southern Sierra Miwuk Nation elders and Yosemite National Park Superintendent Michael Reynolds talk about an agreement allowing the native community to use Yosemite's last native village site, named Wahhoga.
Did you know if you're 16-20 years old in California you're now required to pass a boater safety education course and carry a boater safety card when driving a boat or a personal watercraft? The Tulare County Sheriff's office explains.
"I know I can go the course. I know how to monitor my own body," Sen. Dianne Feinstein tells the staff of Valley Children's Hospital in Madera County after she toured the hospital Friday, June 1, 2018.
An increasing number of Californians are using bicycles as a mode of transportation. The California Highway Patrol's Facebook page @chp encourages all road users, including motorists and bicyclists, to respect each other.
Democratic Congressional candidate Andrew Janz tells why he has decided to pursue the low-probability of unseating incumbent Devin Nunes in California's 22nd District during a Fresno Bee editorial board meeting.
Gloria Hernández , a Fresno advocate, is urging people to write in her name for sheriff in the June primary after Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims called California's sanctuary policy "a disgrace" in a discussion with President Donald Trump.