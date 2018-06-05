Election Day in the Fresno-Clovis area: voters' voices

Voters in the Fresno and Clovis area voice their opinions on election day in the June California primary election, Tuesday June 5, 2018.
John Walker The Fresno Bee
Feinstein says, 'I know I can go the course'

Local

Feinstein says, 'I know I can go the course'

"I know I can go the course. I know how to monitor my own body," Sen. Dianne Feinstein tells the staff of Valley Children's Hospital in Madera County after she toured the hospital Friday, June 1, 2018.